SANDUSKY - The Defiance College wrestling team traveled to Sandusky to compete in the Kalahari Duals on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets competed in three separate duals against Baldwin Wallace University, University of Mount Union, and Heidelberg University.
Defiance first faced Baldwin Wallace and was defeated 39-3 and also suffered a loss to Mount Union 36-10. Defiance finished out the day try falling to Heidelberg 40-7.
Sophomore Hunter Mcnutt (Oregon, Ohio/Clay) led the Purple and Gold by bringing home two wins on the day. In the first dual Mcnutt won by a 6-3 decision over Adam Green of Baldwin Wallace. His second win of the day came against Anthony Scurry from Mount Union, where he took a 16-4 major decision win in the 184 bout.
Keringten Martin (Houston, Ohio/Covington) and Rigo Villa (Ft. Myers, Fla./Lehigh) each won a match in the Mount Union dual, as well. Martin wrestled at 157 and won by a 3-1 decision over Kyle Jenkins (Mount Union). Villa won by an exciting 5-4 sudden victory decision against Michael Mather (Mount Union) in the 285 bout.
In the final dual of the day, against Heidelberg, Alex Smith (Castalia, Ohio/Sandusky St. Mary's) won by major decision (10-0) over his opponent. Cortez Bradley (Garfield, Ohio/Warrensville Heights) was the last win of the day for the Yellow Jackets, where he won by a 10-8 decision over Slade Todd of Heidelberg.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Saturday, December 4, as the team travels to North Manchester, Indiana, for the Spartan Mat Classic. Competition is slated to begin at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.