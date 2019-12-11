HICKSVILLE — Columbus Grove came into Hicksville Saturday and swept both the Aces and Fairview in a tri-meet held on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs posted a 72-12 win over the Aces. Antonio Gray, Ryan Bogart and Jeff Meyer won by pinfall for the Bulldogs. Ethan Potter and Roman Graber won on pins for Hicksville.
Columbus Grove also tallied a 54-30 decision over Fairview. All 12 matches in the meet were decided by pinfall.
Columbus Grove 72, Hicksville 12
106 — Langhals (CG) won by forfeit. 113 — Gray (CG) p. Johnsonbaugh, 3:19. 120 — Goecke (CG) won by forfeit. 126 — Wynkoop (CG) won by forfeit. 132 — Potter (H) p. Kaufman, 1:08. 138 — Schroeder (CG) won by forfeit. 145 — Kolhi (CG) won by forfeit. 152 — Bryan (CG) won by forfeit. 160 — Graber (H) p. Kettles, 1:28. 170 — Bogart (CG) p. Cline, :46. 182 — Jones (CG) won by forfeit. 195 — Shafer (CG) won by forfeit. 220 — Sargent (CG) won by forfeit. 285 — Meyer (CG) p. Begley, 1:19.
Columbus Grove 54, Fairview 30
106 — Hetrick (F) p. Langhals, 3:43. 113 — Gray (CG) p. Rates, 1:20. 120 — Betz (F) p. Goecke, 1:00. 126 — Wynkoop (CG) won by forfeit. 132 — Kaufman (CG) p. Pettit, 2:17. 138 — Blair (F) p. Schroeder, 2:48. 145 — Sparks (F) won by forfeit. 152 — Bryan (CG) p. Sprague, 2:29. 160 — Bowers (F) p. Kettles, 3:21. 170 — Bogart (CG) p. Bennett, 1:44. 182 — Jones (CG) p. Krill, 2:27. 195 — Shafer (CG) p. Spangler, :35. 220 — Sargent (CG) p. Bowers, 1:39. 285 — Meyer (CG) p. Martin, 5:14.
