CELINA — Three straight wins, two by forfeit, propelled Celina to a 43-34 win over Wayne Trace.

Wayne Trace had taken a 22-21 lead, following Eli Moore’s win by fall at 170.

But Celina picked up forfeit wins at 182 and 195. Cory Fortkamp then followed with a 10-2 major decision win at 220, to put Celina up, 37-22.

Getting wins by fall for Wayne Trace were Jarrett Hornish (120), Hunter Long (132), Eli Moore (170) and Gabe Sutton (113).

In addition, the Raiders’ Seth Meggison (145) won by a 10-0 major decision.

Celina 43, Wayne Trace 34

106 — Landin Wallace (C) pinned Arin James, :42; 113 — Gabe Sutton (WT) pinned Brycen Miracle, 5:21; 120 — Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Landon Engle, 3:11; 126 — Jack King (C) won by forfeit; 132 — Hunter Long (WT) pinned Joe Warner, 1:53; 138 — Jaden King (C) tech. fall Samuel Moore; 145 — Seth Meggison (WT) major dec. Jakob Poor, 10-0; 152 — Gavin Brown (C) major dec. Elliot Boroff, 12-4; 160 — Aric Gallimore (C) pinned Carson Rupp, 1:21; 170 — Eli Moore (WT) pinned Tyler Carlin, 2:56; 182 — Alex Stachler (C) won by forfeit; 195 — Luke Muhlenkamp (C) won by forfeit; 220 — Cory Fortkamp (C) major dec. Kaden Woolbright, 10-2; 285 — Jacob Graham (WT) pinned Cayden Thomson, 4:47.

Montpelier 30, Bryan 27

106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Double forfeit; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Landon Brigel (M) pinned Lane Hurlbert, 2:20; 138 — Kasche Bible (M) pinned Aiden Fenter, 2:38; 145 — Broston Bernath (B) pinned Ivan Nichols, 3:16; 152 — Mikey Wolff (M) pinned Winston Nichols, 2:45; 160 — Brayden Custer (M) pinned Sam Smith, 2:53; 170 — Elijah Hutchinson (M) won by forfeit; 182 — Gavin Wurm (M) won by forfeit; 195 -Dylan McCandless (B) pinned Ashtyn Mason, 2:23; 220 — Carter Hoffman (B) pinned Ethan Pontious, 2:02; 285 — Christian Hollister (B) dec. Mason Foote, 3-2.

