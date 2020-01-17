DELTA — Bryan dropped a pair of matches in a NWOAL tri-meet with Swanton and Delta on Thursday.
The Bears fell to Swanton, 33-24 and Delta, 75-6.
The Panthers also won over the Bulldogs, 65-16.
Swanton 33, Bryan 24
106 — double forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Kameron Maxfield (S) won by forfeit; 126 — double forfeit; 132 — Lane Hurlbert (B) won by forfeit; 138 — Dody Dekoeyer (S) p. Aiden Fenter; 145 — Boston Bernath (B) p. Zeth Zawodni; 152 — Hunter Gowing (S) p. Mikey Wolff; 160 — Tyler Gowing (S) p. Sam Smith; 170 — double forfeit; 182 -Dylan McCandless (B) p. Xavier Wiemken; 195 — double forfeit; 220 — Carter Hoffman (B) won by forfeit; 285 — Brodie Stevens (S) dec. Christian Hollister (B), 5-2.
Delta 75, Bryan 6
106 — Evan Hanefield (D) won by forfeit; 113 — Riley Hanefield (D) won by forfeit; 120 — Carson Chisea (D) won by forfeit; 126 — Zach Mattin (D) won by forfeit; 132 — Devin Haven (D) p. Lane Hurlbert; 138 — Jayce Helminiak (D) p. Aiden Fenter; 145 — Dakota Sintobin (D) p. Boston Bernath; 152 — Kaleb Barnes (D) p. Mikey Wolff; 160 — Lucas Jones (D) p. Sam Smith; 170 — Nate Jokinen (D) won by forfeit; 182 — Max Hoffman (D) dec. Dylan McCandless 3-0; 195 — Tony Lopez (D) won by forfeit; 220 — Austin Kohlhofer (D) p. Carter Hoffman; 285 — Zain Bell (B) p. Lucas Wolpert.
