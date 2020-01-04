Archbold used four pins and two forfeit wins to down Defiance, 48-21, in Friday night action at “The Dawg Pound.”
“The kids wrestled much harder tonight than they did last weekend at the Border Wars, when they did not wrestle well at all,” said Archbold coach Brian Becher. “We’re young, one of our district placers is out and we’ve been making a lot of mistakes. The guys watched some film and tonight, it was a better effort. They didn’t make the same mistakes they made last weekend.”
With the match starting at 138, Archbold jumped out to an 18-0 lead with two pins from Juan Garcia (138) and Brennan Short (145) and a forfeit win from John Nofzinger (152).
Defiance picked up a 9-4 win from Dominic Tracy over Jose Luna, getting three takedowns and two back points. That cut Archbold’s lead to 18-3.
Archbold then won five of the next six matches to put the match away.
Archbold’s Zane Behnfeldt (170) won a 9-1 major decision over Spencer Thompson and John Yoder (182) won by pin as Archbold’s lead increased to 28-3.
Defiance’s Mason Beauprez (195) won by forfeit, while Archbold’s Hayden Dickman (220) won by forfeit and Branson Ebersole (285) won by pin, bringing the score to 40-9.
Archbold’s Wyat Fryman then rallied from a 5-2 deficit to win in overtime, 7-5, over Treven Rittenhouse. Fryman gained a reversal and then tied the match with 14 seconds left when Rittenhouse was whistled for a stalling call. Fryman then gained a takedown in overtime for the win and Archbold’s lead increased to 43-9.
“Wyat needs to do a better job getting out from the bottom, but it was a nice job and great effort to get the win,” Becher said. “He wrestled much better today than last weekend.”
Archbold got one more win from Andrew Francis with a pin at 126.
Defiance got a forfeit win from Gavino Martinez (113), while Defiance’s Lance Armstrong (120) secured a 6-0 win over Wyatt Armsgtrong. In the big matchup of the night, Defiance’s Tristan Villarreal got three takedowns to down Shane Eicher, 6-1.
“It was a nice win for Tristan, but I would like him to be more technical in his matches,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “And it was a nice win for Dominic. He has demonstrated a lot of improvement from last year, when he only won four matches all year. I knew going in that this wasn’t a year where we were going to beat Archbold. But the guy’s effort was good overall.
“Ashton (Rose, 285) is in his first year wrestling and showed improvement, he just has to learn to keep from making mistakes that are fatal. As a team, we need to start utilizing our potential. With the very young squad that we have, the question is, how soon will that happen, will it be this year, or next year?”
Defiance (2-1 in the WBL) hosts Kenton (also 2-1 in the WBL) on Thursday, Jan. 9.
At Defiance
Archbold 49, Defiance 21
106 — Wyat Fryman (A) dec. Treven Rittenhouse, 7-5 (OT). 113 — Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 120 — Lance Armstrong (D) dec. Wyatt Armstrong, 6-0; 126 — Andrew Francis (A) pinned Carmela Castaneda, 0:48; 132 — Tristan Villarreal (D) dec. Shane Eicher, 6-1; 138 — Juan Garcia (A) pinned Alex Francis, 1:28; 145 — Brennan Short (A) pinned Nikita Hoeffel, 3:04; 152 — Josh Nofzinger (A) won by forfeit; 160 — Dominic Tracy (D) dec. Jose Luna, 9-4; 170 — Zane Behnfeldt (A) major dec. Spencer Thompson, 9-1; 182 — John Yoder (A) pinned Caleb Loehr, 3:27; 195 — Mason Beauprez (D) won by forfeit; 220 — Hayden Dickman (A) won by forfeit; 285 — Branson Ebersole (A) pinned Ashton Rose, 2:53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.