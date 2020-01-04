ELMORE — The Ayersville wrestling team placed second in the Woodmore "A" Classic on Saturday.
Garrett Shreve took first in the 138-pound class, while Carson Lause (195) and Parker Sifuentes (220) both placed second. Tyler Winzeler (126), Owen Berner (145) and Luke DeLano (152) placed third, while Dominic Johnson (132) finished fourth.
Also, Wayne Trace placed fifth in a 14-team field, at the Troy Invitational. Clayton Northmont won the tourney with 235.5 points, followed by Huber Heights Wayne (204), Covington (186.5), Miami East 178.5, Wayne Trace (157) and Cincinnati St. Xavier (147).
Winning titles for the Raiders were Gabe Sutton (113), Hunter Long (132) and Eli Moore (160). In addition, Jarrett Hornish (120) finished third, Jacob Graham (285) was fourth and Sam Moore (138) placed fifth.
Finally, Wauseon picked up a convincing dual win over Division I Toledo St. John's, 60-3.
Tristan O'Neill (160), Jarrett Bischoff (182), Collin Twigg (106), Zaden Torres (120), John Martinez (126) and Connor Twigg (145) all earned wins via pinfall for the Indians.
Wauseon 60, Toledo St. John's 3
106 - Collin Twigg (W) pinned Orion Gonzales, 3:19; 113 - Damon Molina (W) def. JT Furko IV, 7-1; 120 - Zaden Torres (W) pinned Derrick Lapoint, 3:49; 126 - John Martinez (W) pinned Brandon Camacho, 4:55; 132 - Connor Nagel (W) def. Titus Chubb, 4-2; 138 - Lawson Grime (W) def. Gabriel King, 7-0; 145 - Connor Twigg (W) pinned Darrell Cross III, 1:32; 152 - Manny Gante (W) def. Jacob King, 9-8; 160 - Tristan O'Neill (W) pinned Kaden King, 4:42; 170 - Sy Tubbs (TSJ) def. Wyatt Lane, 9-2; 182 - Jarrett Bischoff (W) pinned Blaise Beier, 2:25; 195 - Jack Shema (W) won by forfeit; 220 - Wes Spadafore (W) def. Laine Isaacson, 10-8; 285 - Sammy Sosa (W) def. Brad Geis, 4-3.
