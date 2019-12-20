The 2020 Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Class will include:
Jeff Jaggers (Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State University), Matt Yinger (Nelsonville York), Pat Welfle (Milan Edison, Norwalk St.Paul) and Bill Ondrus (Ayersville).
These gentlemen will be formally inducted during the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s State wrestling tournament at Value City Arena prior to the Championship Finals on March 15, 2020.
The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association (OHSWCA) would like to take this opportunity to congratulate these men on their nomination.
About the inductees:
Bill Ondrus
Bill served 35 years as the head coach at Ayersville High School where he compiled an impressive career record of 330 wins, 115 losses and 2 ties. That record lead to 18 Green Meadows Conference championships. Ondrus had 50 state qualifiers and 21 state placers during his career. Along with his coaching, Bill spent 25 years as a member of the 5th District Officials Association.
Jeff Jaggers
Jeff is a former four-time Ohio state champion hailing from St. Peter Chanel High School in Bedford. From there, he attended the Ohio State University from 2004-09, where he accumulated 107 career wins and claimed back-to-back 141-pound NCAA national titles in 2008 and 2009. Jeff earned his degree in communications in 2009 and stayed with the Buckeyes as a volunteer coach for a year before, in 2011, he joined the coaching staff full time as an assistant coach for the next six years. In 2016, Jeff was promoted to associate head coach, a position he still holds today.
Matt Yinger
Matt has spent the last 19 years as the head coach at Nelsonville York High School. During that time, he has coached 48 individual state qualifiers, 26 state placers and four state champions. Along with the individual success, his teams have won nine conference titles, nine sectional titles, two district championships and finished fourth at the state tournament in 2012. All his success has led to being named the Southeast District Coach of the Year 10 times and also the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year in 2011.
Pat Welfle
Pat coached wrestling for 40 years. 27 of those years he served as a head coach, 18 at Milan Edison and 9 at Norwalk St. Paul. Over his 27 years as a head coach, his teams won four conference championships along with four sectional championships and one district championship. Pat’s teams had two top-five finishes in the state tournament. Coach Welfle had 72 state qualifiers, 37 state placers with one state champion. In 2007, Pat was recognized by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association with the Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. In 2013, Coach Welfle was awarded the Northwest District Mac Morrison Lifetime Achievement Award.
