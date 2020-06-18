Getting surprised is nice. Twice, that is something that does not usually happen.
It happened to Archbold varsity assistant wrestling coach Cody Ruffer Sunday, as he was named the Ohio assistant wrestling coach of the year.
“It was a complete surprise,” said Ruffer on the award. “Beech (Archbold head coach Brian Becher) and I have a great relationship. Sunday night, the guys from Ohio (Wrestling coaches association) called me and congratulated me.”
The new assistant award is to help give a wrestling coaching staff some recognition.
“Each district coaches association, northwest Ohio’s is the Greater Toledo Wrestling Coaches Association, was asked for a nomination for assistant coach of the year,” said Beecher. “I am one of the two representatives from the GTWCA on the state coaches association board and I nominated Cody.
“The assistant coach of the year for Ohio is an award that was created in the last few years as a way for the Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association to honor coaches that are kind of behind the scenes and don’t necessarily receive media recognition for the great things that they do,” added Becher. “The nominees don’t need to come from a program that is competitive at a national level they just need to be someone that puts in a lot of work to help the sport of wrestling.”
It is a great honor, however for Ruffer, not the only one. While being told of the award, he was told he was named the national assistant coach of the year.
The award winners from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Ohio were then put in a group for an assistant of the year that Ruffer won, then the eight winners from the different sections were all put together, which again Ruffer won.
“I found out both at the same time,” Ruffer said of the two awards. “It’s pretty awesome. I like to stay behind the scenes.”
Ruffer has spent 10 years as an assistant as Archbold, but his ties to the Streaks go deeper than that. He was three-time state placer, finishing as a state runner-up in 2005 and he took third in 2006. He went on to the University of Findlay, where he lettered and was an academic All-American.
Ruffer also was greco and freestyle state runner-up and an AAU Junior Olympic gold and silver medalist.
“I am just really happy for Cody,” added Becher. “He does so much for Archbold wrestling and seldom gets recognition for what he does for the program. Even though Cody won a junior Olympic gold medal one summer, I use to give Cody a hard time that he was always a bridesmaid and never the bride with him winning a silver medal one summer in the junior Olympics and him being a state runner-up in Greco, freestyle, and folkstyle.”
Since then, Ruffer has returned to Archbold to teach and coach. He’s spent the past decade as a special education teacher and also serves in the fall as an assistant football coach. Even though he is now a national award winner, Ruffer plans on being the same teacher and coach he always has been.
“I’ll just keep doing the same thing,” said Ruffer. “I’ll keep doing the same thing I’ve done for the past 10 years. Nothing will change.”
