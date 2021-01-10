FINDLAY - Archbold finished the day 4-1 at the Findlay Duals on Saturday. The Bluestreaks scored wins over Benjamin Logan (48-30), Hopewell-Loudon (54-15), Little Miami (45-36) and Marion Harding (36-35).
Archbold's only loss of the day was a 48-32 setback against the host Trojans.
Perrysburg Duals
The format was changed for this season to a dual-meet tournament for the Perrysburg Invitational, with both Wauseon and Delta going 9-1.
Perrysburg finished 10-0 to take home the team title.
Delta opened with a 37-28 win over Wauseon, which propelled the Panthers to a seocond-place finish. Delta also defeated Bellevue (51-19), Elmwood (61-18), Tinora (54-24), Centerville (36-31), Genoa (58-18) and Otsego (51-22) before falling to Perrysburg, 39-21.
Delta closed the tournament with wins against Oak Harbor (44-20) and Rossford (63-18).
After the loss to Delta, Waueon ripped off nine straight wins, defeating Genoa (69-6), Napoleon (43-24), Rossford (54-15), Otsego (48-21), Bellevue (42-32), Centerville (36-30), Tinora (55-12), Elmwood (54-22) and Oak Harbor (45-30) to also finish 9-1.
Napoleon ended the tournament with a 4-6 record. The Wildcats opened the wins over Genoa (66-10) and Tinora (48-22) before falling four straight, losing to Wauseon, Otsego (35-34), Perrysburg (63-12) and Oak Harbor (49-21).
Napoleon bounced back with wins over Elmwood (39-28) and Rossford (69-9) before ending with losses to Centerville (56-18) and Bellevue (40-34).
Tinora finished with a 2-8 record. The Rams lost to Perrysburg (57-21), Napoleon, Oak Harbor (66-12) and Delta before getting a 51-12 win against Genoa.
Tinora lost to Elmwood (46-34), Bellevue (45-33) and Wauseon, then scored a 51-30 win over Rossford before ending with a 54-27 loss to Otsego.
Lima Invitational
LIMA - Columbus Grove had a pair of matmen crowed champion at the Lima Invitational held at Lima Senior.
The Bulldogs, who finished fourth in the team scores, had Ezra Jones win the 182 pound title with a 12-5 decision over Brett Ogborn of Liberty-Benton.
Jeff Meyer won the 285 pound title with a pin in 3:55 over Matthew Berger of the Eagles.
Columbus Grove also had three wrestlers take fourth in Nicholas Wolverton (106), Wyatt Watt (132) and Dillon Bryan (160).
Edgerton finished eighth at Lima and had a pair of placers. Hayden Herman finished second at 120 pounds after falling to Trevor Hisey of St. Marys in the championship match.
Jordan Warner took third at 170 pounds.
Paulding finished in 12th place and had a third place finisher in Brody Fisher (152) and a fourth place finisher in Dawson Lamb (145).
Lima Invitational
Team Scores
Mechanicsburg 273.5, St. Marys 216.5, Liberty-Benton 214, Columbus Grove 162, Spencerville 147.5, Elida 137.5, Lima Shawnee 110.5, Edgerton 89.5, Delphos St. John's 70, Lima Senior 66, Lima Bath 62.5, Paulding 58.5, Toledo Christian 40, W. Liberty-Salem 39.5, Lima CC 30.5, Cory-Rawson 21, Pandora-Gilboa 8.
Findlay Duals
Archbold 48, Benjamin Logan 30
106 - Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Levi Hunter (BL) p. Jordan Rodriguez, :39; 120 - Evan Carpenter (BL) p. Logen Bowerman, :42; 126 - Owen O'Brien (BL) p. Wyatt Ritta, 1:15; 132 - Chase LeVan (BL) p. Brennan Garrow, 1:21; 138 - Jose Torres (A) won by forfeit; 145 - Brodie Dominique (A) p. Colin Hill, :50; 152 - Andrew Francis (A) p. Matthew Beikman, 2:31; 160 - Lance Bauer (A) won by forfeit; 170 - Wyat Ripke (A) p. Garrett Henry, 3:25; 182 - Connor Whitt (BL) won by forfeit; 195 - double forfeit; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) won by forfeit; 285 - Spencer Simon (A) p. Cadmen Roose, 1:09.
Findlay 48, Archbold 32
106 - Mason Miller (A) p. Will Johnston, 3:40; 113 - Mekhi Simpson (F) p. Jordan Rodriguez, :48; 120 - Cohen Shannon (F) p. Logen Bowerman, 1:42; 126 - Hudson Goebel (F) p. Wyatt Ritta, :40; 132 - John Paul Smith (F) p. Brennan Garrow, :39; 138 - Brodie Dominique (A) tech fall Ethan Klotz, 15-0; 145 - Austin Sertell (F) p. Rusty Short, :38; 152 - Andrew Francis (A) dec. Grant Joliff, 11-10; 160 - Sam Joliff (F) p. Lance Bauer, 1:09; 170 - Wyat Ripke (A) p. Da'Shon Jackson, 3:21; 182 - Allen Peters (F) won by forfeit; 195 - Anthony Slough (F) won by forfeit; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) p. Tyler Treft, 5:38; 285 - Spencer Simon (A) p. Desmon Bailey, :24.
Archbold 54, Hopewell-Loudon 15
106 - Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) p. Caiden Scott, :26; 120 - Logen Bowerman (A) won by forfeit; 126 - Wyatt Ritta (A) p. Levi Stahl, :45; 132 - Caden Crawford (H-L) p. Brennan Garrow, 4:45; 138 - Brodie Dominique (A) p. Blake Hoover, 3:39; 145 - Rusty Short (A) p. Cooper Davidson, :50; 152 - Kole Freeman (H-L) dec. Andrew Francis, 3-0; 160 - Lance Bauer (A) won by forfeit; 170 - Wyat Ripke (A) p. Nicardo Garcia, 4:00; 182 - double forfeit; 195 - double forfeit; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) p. Octavio Garcia, 1:01; 285 - Ryan Cook (H-L) p. Spencer Simon, :45.
Archbold 45, Little Miami 36
106 - Mason Miller (A) p. Leo Rupert, 3:07; 113 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) p. Reid Prenger, :47; 120 - Logen Bowerman (A) won by forfeit; 126 - Wyatt Ritta (A) p. Nurbol Kanatbek Uulu, :46; 132 - Brennan Garrow (A) dec. Sam Purintun, 13-6; 138 - Brodie Dominique (A) p. Jake Koch, 1:00; 145 - Andrew Francis (A) p. Caden Moore, 5:50; 152 - Nathan Rebman (LM) p. Rusty Short, 5:22; 160 - Jacob Poulin (LM) p. Lance Bauer, :07; 170 - Alex Hobbs (LM) p. Wyat Ripke, 1:42; 182 - Brentan Simmerman (LM) won by forfeit; 195 - Tim Blair (LM) won by forfeit; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) p. Donavon Kessler, 5:29; 285 - Collin Streuer (LM) p. Spencer Simon, 2:22.
Archbold 36, Marion Harding 35
106 - Nathan Cunningham (MH) p. Mason Miller, :51; 113 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) p. Samson St. Germain, 3:28; 120 - Trey Neault (MH) p. Logen Bowerman, :41; 126 - Wyatt Frazier (MH) p. Wyatt Ritta, :41; 132 - David Backus (MH) p. Brennan Garrow, :37; 138 - Brodie Dominique (A) p. Ronnie Newman, 1:08; 145 - Draven Hubley (MH) tech fall Rusty Short, 18-3; 152 - Andrew Francis (A) won by forfeit; 160 - Landen Kindell (MH) p. Lance Bauer, 4:30; 170 - Wyat Ripke (A) p. Joey Rice, 1:09; 182 - double forfeit; 195 - double forfeit; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) p. RJ Scheitler, 1:04; 285 - Spencer Simon (A) p. Saxon Sharp, 1:43.
