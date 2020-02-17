COLUMBUS GROVE — The Allen East wrestling team captured the Northwest Conference tournament title on Saturday, topping runner-up Spencerville, 341-223. Bluffton finished a close third, with 218.5 points. Columbus Grove (171 points) placed fifth and Paulding (159 points) was sixth.
The Mustangs put nine in the finals and came away with six champions: Drake Carmean (126), Kade Wireman (138), Gage Wireman (145), Chase Miller (152), Blake Hershberger (160) and Garrett Neth (195).
Paulding came away with two champions. Jordan Mudel (132) topped Anthony Bodine of Delphos Jefferson, 9-3, while Cole Mabis was first at 182.
Also placing for the Panthers were Riley Coil (195, third) Charity Schnepp (106, fourth), Dawson Lamb (138, fourth), Brody Fisher (145, fourth), Sheridan Matty (113, fifth), Hailey Stahl (126, sixth), Kelvin Ankney (sixth), Braeden Pease (285, sixth), Jeremiah Smith (152, seventh) and Cayden Breier (170, eighth).
Meanwhile, host Archbold captured the Chuck Forward Duals, topping Lake in the title match, 51-22. The Bluestreaks topped Ayersville in the semifinals, 55-17.
The Wauseon B squad finished third, nipping Ayersville, 38-36. Edgerton placed fifth, Montpelier was sixth and Hicksville finished seventh.
Also, in a dual meet on Friday night, Archbold nipped Liberty Center, 32-26. Winning by fall for the Bluestreaks were Andrew Francis (126), Dylan Aeschliman (182) and Hayden Dickman (220).
Josh Nofziger (152) and Carson Meyer (195) both won by major decision.
For Liberty Center, Ray Culler (285) won by pin and Dylan Matthews (132) won by technical fall over Rusty Short.
Archbold 32, Liberty Center 26
106: Alexus Shaneyfelt (LC) dec. Wyat Fryman, 5-3; 113: Ethan Borstelman (LC) dec. Wyatt Armstrong, 7-4; 120: Shane Eicher (A) dec. Emmett Perry, 1-0; 126: Andrew Francis (A) pinned Cody Minnich, 1:26; 132: Dylan Matthews (LC) tech. fall Rusty Short, 23-8; 138: Maguire Vollmar (LC) dec. Juan Garcia, 9-3; 145: Brennan Short (A) dec. Colin Johnson, 5-3; 152: Josh Nofzinger (A) major dec. Jon Tammarine, 14-5; 160: Camren Foster (LC) dec. Jose Luna, 7-3; 170: Owen Johnson (LC) dec. John Yoder, 14-7; 182: Dylan Aeschliman (A) pinned Evan Cramer, 4:14; 195: Carson Meyer (A) major dec. Owen Box, 10-0; 220: Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Kyle Huffman, 4:53; 285: Ray Culler (LC) pinned Spencer Simon, 3:21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.