Woodmore High School is looking to fill its vacancy as the varsity baseball coach.
The Wildcats are a Division III program that competes in the Northern Buckeye Conference. Candidates should have previous interscholastic baseball coaching experience and evidence of strong leadership, management and communication skills.
Any interested candidate should forward a letter of interest, resume, and references to: Steve Barr, Athletic Director, Woodmore High School, 633 Fremont Street, Elmore, Ohio 43416; or via e-mail at sbarr@woodmoreschools.com. The deadline for application is Dec. 16.
