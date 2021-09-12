ST. MARY'S OF THE WOODS, Ind. -- The Defiance women's soccer team was defeated by St. Mary-of-the-Woods College 7-0 on Saturday afternoon.
The hosts scored five goals in the first half and added another two in the second.
Bethany Lechenet and Sarah O'Shea each played in net and made a save for the Yellow Jackets, which slipped to 1-2 on the season.
Kennedy Trigg scored three goals for SMWC as the Pomeroys outshot the Jackets 20-0.
