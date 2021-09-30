The Defiance College women's soccer team dropped their first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference match of the year on Wednesday, falling to rival Bluffton 3-0 at Winsper-Knobel Memorial Field.
Sophomore Melissa Bixler led the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 0-1 HCAC) with two shots, one of which was on goal. Sophomore Sarah O'Shea played all 90 minutes in goal and made six saves.
Katelyn Burden scored two goals for Bluffton (4-4, 1-0 HCAC) while Taylor Dye chipped in with two assists. The Yellow Jackets will continue HCAC play on Saturday, Oct. 2 when they host Transylvania. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.
