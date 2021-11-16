Defiance College senior Nysha Speed (Sterling Heights, Mich. / L’Anse Creuse North) has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week after recording double-doubles in each of the first two games of the season.

Speed helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 2-0 record on the week. In last Monday’s season opener against Adrian, Speed recorded a game-leading 13 points and 10 rebounds while also stealing the ball a career-high four times. She followed up that performance with a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds in DC’s 62-46 win over Bryant & Stratton (Cleveland).

This is Speed’s first career Athlete of the Week award and the team’s first Athlete of the Week since Kelsey Tietje in 2017.

Speed and the Yellow Jackets will host Ohio Wesleyan on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

