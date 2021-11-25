CINCINNATI — A career-high day from junior Taylor Steinbrunner helped power the Defiance College women’s basketball team to its second straight win on Wednesday afternoon, starting off Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play in winning fashion with an 83-70 win at Mount St. Joseph.
Steinbrunner poured in 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, draining 7-of-9 shots from long distance, while adding seven rebounds in the winning effort for the Yellow Jackets (4-1, 1-0 HCAC). The scoring total eclipses a 21-point showing Steinbrunner tallied as a freshman on Jan. 18, 2020, also against MSJ. The seven longballs are the most by any DC player since Shelby Stamm hit six treys against MSJ on Feb. 19, 2019.
Senior Nysha Speed finished with 12 points and a team-leading nine rebounds for DC while sophomore Kylie Brinkman added nine points and Napoleon grad and Jacket freshman Cait Good netted a career-best four markers on a hot-shooting day for DC (28-of-52 field goals, 10-of-18 3-pointers).
DC opened the contest on a 7-0 run before the Lions (2-3, 0-1 HCAC) rallied to trim the deficit to 15-14 after one quarter.
However, the Jackets caught fire in the second stanza, hitting 8-of-12 field goals and all seven free throws with four makes from outside the arc in a 27-11 scoring advantage.
Rebounding also was a key for DC as the Jackets out-boarded MSJ 43-24, led by nine caroms from Speed. DC did lose the turnover battle 20-9 but overcame a 23-10 deficit in points off turnovers thanks to a 23-14 edge in points off the bench.
Maddie Haberthy and Anyiah Murphy each scored 18 points for the Lions.
DC will return to action in a road tilt at HCAC foe Manchester (2-1, 0-0 HCAC) on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
DEFIANCE (83) - Criblez 7; Sims 7; Brinkman 9; Steinbrunner 25; Speed 12; Cooper 6; Sparks 6; Day 7; Good 4. Totals 28-52 17-21 83.
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (70) - Scott 2; Haberthy 18; Murphy 18; Turner 8; Jansen 10; Foley 0; Gooding 0; Pouncy 10; Daulton 4; Breitfelder 0. Totals 25-64 10-15 70.
Three-point goals: Defiance 10-18 (Steinbrunner 7-9, Cooper 2-4, Brinkman 1-4), Mount St. Joseph 10-29 (Murphy 4-9, Haberthy 3-10, Pouncy 1-1, Daulton 1-2, Turner 1-2). Rebounds: Defiance 43 (Speed 9), Mount St. Joseph 24 (Scott, Murphy 5). Turnovers: Defiance 20, Mount St. Joseph 9.
Defiance 15 27 21 20 - 83
Mount St. Joseph 14 11 21 24 - 70
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.