Defiance College women’s basketball kicked off their season shooting 20-of-73 (27 percent) from the field but were still able to pull out a 64-59 win over Adrian College in their season opener.
It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world by any stretch for the Yellow Jackets, but Allan King Jr., who is in his fourth season as head coach and is coming off a 2-9 campaign at the helm last year, was pleased with the fact that his team was able to get a win despite the struggles.
“It definitely didn’t go how we wanted it to how we planned it to but at the same time it did because when you’re learning how to win, you got to learn how to win when you don’t play well, we didn’t play well tonight, and we were still good enough to win. And to me that’s a big step in our program,” King said.
It was a first half that in another world could have been one to forget for the Yellow Jackets, but overall it was one of grit in the face of a shaky start.
After falling down 13-5 early in the first quarter thanks to a couple of long range hits from Adrian, Defiance was able to fight back and go on an 8-2 run in the final five minutes of the quarter. It put them trailing only 15-13 after one period of play.
Again, the Yellow Jackets fell down early in the second period, trailing 25-18. At the second-quarter media timeout, the Yellow Jackets were shooting just 17 percent from the field.
But again they were able to fight back in large part because of Taylor Day, whose six second quarter points led Defiance after one half of play and helped them earn a 27-27 tie heading to the locker room.
Getting out of the first half with a tie game was a huge boost to the Yellow Jackets, and King credits the defense for never letting the game get out of hand.
“We know we’re a dangerous offensive team. We’re gonna make some runs. We just had to weather their storm and not let their run get too big,” Kings said. “Another thing defensively, we stopped them from getting the big run. They got some runs, but they didn’t get the big run on us and it kept us in it.”
In the second half, the two teams traded leads the entire quarter, with Wauseon graduate Rylee Campbell providing a boost for the Bulldogs. Campbell ended the game with a team-high 12 points. Hicksville graduate Addison Bergman had four for the Bulldogs.
But just like the end of the second quarter the third quarter ended tied as well, with both in a deadlock at 44.
That deadlock didn’t stay for long as despite cold shooting all night for the Yellow Jackets, they came out firing in the final quarter as their first two shots of the final period, threes from Kyle Brinkman and Day, both fell and Adrian called timeout to try and stop the bleeding.
The bleeding continued though, helped on with the rowdy Defiance men’s basketball team in the backdrop as Criblez made a layup to extend Defiance’s lead to 52-44. The lead stretched to its largest after a Nicole Sims three with 3:57 left to go put the Yellow Jackets up 60-49.
The onslaught of threes didn’t fit the script of what the Yellow Jackets had done all night, but King didn’t mind in the slightest.
“Part of learning how to win is you’ve got to start believing and unfortunately sometimes belief is tied to the basketball going into the hole,” King said. “We just needed just that little bit of hope right there and that ball went in the hole and it was like our team just became a whole different team.”
After taking the convincing lead, Defiance was able to hold on despite a late surge by the Bulldogs
Defiance saw three players find double figures on the night, as Nysha Speed led the team with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, Day had 11 points and eight rebounds and Criblez had 11 points.
That type of scoring is encouraging for a team that didn’t have a player average double digits last year.
“I couldn’t even tell you who was leading us in scoring because I just feel like we really shared the basketball and we took what was there,” King said.
Defiance will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 13 in another home matchup with Bryant and Stratton.
ADRIAN (59) — Crawford 3; Shannon 0; Warner 11; Campbell 12; Clement 3; Wernette 3; Gilbert 8; Deeds 3; Skidmore 2; Hammis 2; Sillman 4; Bergman 4; Phillips 0; Green 4. Totals 22-63 6-9 59.
DEFIANCE (64) — Criblez 11; Townley 5; Sims 3; Day 11; Steinbrunner 8; Cooper 2; Brinkman 5; Sparks 6; Francis 0; Speed 13. Totals 20-73 17-22 64.
Three-point goals: Adrian 9-26 (Warner 2-3, Gilbert 2-5, Campbell 2-9, Deeds 1-1, Wernette 1-2, Clement 1-3, Bergman 0-1, Phillips 0-2), Defiance 7-26 (Steinbrunner 2-9, Sims 1-1, Speed 1-1, Townley 1-3, Brinkman 1-3, Day 1-4, Sparks 0-2, Francis 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Criblez 0-1). Rebounds: Adrian 38 (Shannon, Warner, Bergman 5), Defiance 50 (Speed 10). Turnovers: Adrian 20, Defiance 14.
Adrian 15 12 17 15 — 59
Defiance 13 14 17 20 — 64
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.