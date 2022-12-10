HANOVER, Ind. — A 13-5 deficit after one quarter proved to be too much to overcome for Defiance as the Yellow Jacket women’s basketball team fell to 0-3 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play this season with a 68-54 loss at Hanover on Saturday.
The early stanza saw the Jackets (1-5, 0-3 HCAC) commit six turnovers in the first quarter and shoot just 2-of-15 from the field in the first 10 minutes of the game. Hanover () stretched its lead to as much as 14 in the first half at 25-11 with 2:21 left in the second quarter before treys from Taylor Steinbrunner and Kalista Friday and a bucket from McKenzie Cooper got DC to within six at 25-19.
Hanover held onto a double-digit lead for much of the second half, though Defiance got to within 52-46 with 6:10 left in regulation on a Lexie Sparks layup. The Jackets got no closer, as Hanover stayed atop the HCAC field with their third league win in as many tries, thanks to a commanding 46-28 edge on the boards and a 22-5 advantage in free throw attempts.
Napoleon grad and DC sophomore Cait Good hit three treys and led the Jackets with 13 points while Sparks had 10 points and five rebounds. Nicole Sims added seven rebounds and four assists while Friday hit three treys for nine points.
Hanover forward Anna Bauer had four points but hauled in 11 rebounds, six offensive, for the Panthers. Reese Sexton had a dozen points off the bench to lead the team while Callie Wilder and Taylor Heath added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
DC will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a busy stretch of four games in the next 10 days, starting with a trip to Adrian College on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
DEFIANCE (54) - Criblez 6; Good 13; Sims 0; Cooper 8; Sparks 10; Friday 9; Paul 0; Mowen 3; Brinkman 0; Webb 0; King 0; Hunt 0; Steinbrunner 5. Totals 20-59 3-5 54.
