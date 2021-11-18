The Defiance women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaking game to Ohio Wesleyan on Wednesday night 49-47 at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
The Battling Bishops (3-0) held off the Yellow Jackets (2-1) in the second half and forced a turnover as OWU center Kasey Schipfer scored the game-winning layup with 15 seconds left on the clock to put her squad up two. A 3-point attempt by DC sophomore Kylie Brinkman was off the mark with five ticks left and the Jackets were unable to avoid their first loss of the year.
OWU scored 17 points off of Defiance turnovers while the Yellow Jackets managed four such points. The visitors dominated the paint with 36 points in the paint while allowing just 18.
Senior Nysha Speed led Defiance with 12 points and nine rebounds, nearly earning her third double-double in as many games. Brinkman chipped in 11 markers while junior Lauren Criblez tallied seven points and nine rebounds. Napoleon grad Cait Good hit a pair of free throws, finishing with two points and a rebound, while Paulding product Bri Townley was scoreless in four minutes.
Schipfer led the Battling Bishops with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets will take on Saint Mary’s College (Notre Dame, Ind.) at home on Saturday, with tip-off set for 1 p.m.
OHIO WESLEYAN (49) — Denison 0; Delaney 7; Joiner 5; Campbell 0; Schipfer 21; Wolfe 0; Wolf 8; Griner 8; Maxeiner 0; Edington 0; Ross 0. Totals 22-68 3-5 49.
DEFIANCE (47) — Criblez 7; Sims 0; Day 6; Steinbrunner 2; Speed 12; Paul 0; Cooper 6; Brinkman 11; Sparks 0; Townley 0; Francis 1; Good 2. Totals 16-50 10-13 47.
Three-point goals: Ohio Wesleyan 2-15 (Wolf 2-5), Defiance 5-23 (Brinkman 3-10, Cooper 2-4). Rebounds: Ohio Wesleyan 34 (Schipfer 11), Defiance 37 (Criblez, Speed 9). Turnovers: Ohio Wesleyan 12, Defiance 24.
Ohio Wesleyan 18 10 12 9 — 49
Defiance 17 8 16 6 — 47
