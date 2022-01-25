Defiance College junior Taylor Steinbrunner scored a career-high 26 points in the Yellow Jackets’ heartbreaking 70-69 home loss at the buzzer to Hiram in a nonconference contest on Sunday afternoon.
Steinbrunner set a new career-high with 26 points, beating the mark of 25 set against Mount St. Joseph on Nov. 24. She also added seven rebounds and three assists for the Yellow Jackets (9-6), which had a two-game win streak snapped.
The Terriers (4-11) got off to a fast start, opening the game on an 8-0 run and holding the Yellow Jackets off the scoreboard for the first 4:30 of the game. Hiram shot 8-of-14 from the field and 5-of-6 from the 3-point line in the first quarter to take a 21-9 lead.
After Steinbrunner and sophomore Kylie Brinkman combined for 12 points in the second period, the Jackets rallied from a 12-point hole to knot things at 33 apiece heading into the halftime break.
DC went up by as much as eight in the third period before Hiram rallied to tie the game at 52 through three periods. A Steinbrunner bucket with 7:42 left in regulation gave DC a lead it kept for much of the final quarter but with DC up 66-62 with 3:48 to go, the Terriers got buckets from Haley Thompson and Claire Frazier to force a 66-all tie with 2:48 remaining.
A second-chance bucket by Madison Branch at the 1:58 mark gave Hiram a two-point lead but DC battled back with Steinbrunner and Nysha Speed splitting a pair of free throws with 61 and 41 seconds, respectively, to tie things at 68.
Taylor Day hit the front end of a pair of free throws with 28 ticks left but missed the second to put DC up 69-68 and the DC defense forced a turnover but missed the two ensuing double-bonus free throws with 10 seconds left.
Brinkman tallied eight points, five assists and three steals while junior Lexie Sparks added nine points and five rebounds off the bench.
The Yellow Jackets will host HCAC rival Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
HIRAM (70) — Thompson 11; Bright 20; Vargas 2; Smith 3; Rakestraw 7; Valaitis 5; Branch 20; Frazier 2; Lichner 0. Totals 30-60-2-6 70.
DEFIANCE (69) — Good 3; Brinkman 8; Day 6; Steinbrunner 26; Speed 7; Coper 6; Sparks 9; Criblez 4; Francis 0; Barrett 0. Totals 28-73 7-17 69.
Three-point goals: Hiram 8-19 (Bright 2, Branch 2, Thompson, Smith, Rakestraw, Valaitis), Defiance 6-18 (Brinkman 2, Cooper 2, Day, Steinbrunner). Rebounds: Hiram 33 (Bright 12), Defiance 35 (Steinbrunner 7). Turnovers: Hiram 21, Defiance 11.
Hiram 21 12 19 18 — 70
Defiance 9 24 19 17 — 69
