WOOSTER — Defiance College stretched its win streak to three straight games, picking up a Sunday matinee women’s hoops victory over The College of Wooster, 66-40.
WOOSTER — Defiance College stretched its win streak to three straight games, picking up a Sunday matinee women’s hoops victory over The College of Wooster, 66-40.
A quick start was the spark the Jackets (4-5) needed as DC outscored Wooster (1-9) 18-6 in the first period to seize control before out-scoring the Fighting Scots in each of the ensuing three quarters of play.
In that first quarter, Defiance shot 62 percent while Wooster was 1-of-17 in the first period from outside the arc.
The Yellow Jackets held a commanding lead on the glass through the game, out-rebounding Wooster 51-33 on the day, including an 18-7 advantage on the offensive glass. DC got its entire roster minutes in the double-digit victory, with no starter playing more than 23 minutes.
Both of the Jackets’ double-digit scorers were players that did not start the contest as Taylor Steinbrunner put up 15 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes to lead DC while Taylor Day had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with eight rebounds and two steals. Cait Good (Napoleon) recorded nine points and five rebounds.
DC will wrap up its non-league schedule Monday against Kalamazoo before a 12-day break and a New Year’s Eve home tilt against Mount St. Joseph to wrap up the calendar year.
DEFIANCE (66) - Good 9; Sims 2; Cooper 8; Brinkman 5; Sparks 1; Clark 0; Friday 5; Paul 0; Mowen 0; Allen 0; Webb 2; Criblez 7; Trois 0; Day 10; King 2; Hunt 0; Steinbrunner 15; Bates 0; Barrett 0. Totals 26-68 8-10 66.
WOOSTER (40) - Biondi 12; Beaty 2; Dean 5; Wells 0; Pordash 3; Guilliams 9; Walker 0; Chritz 1; Rwakatare 8; Thorr 0. Totals 15-54 5-8 40.
Three-point goals: Defiance 6-23 (Cooper 2-3, Friday 1-2, Criblez 1-3, Brinkman 1-4, Steinbrunner 1-4), Wooster 5-29 (Guilliams 3-9, Pordash 1-3, Dean 1-7). Rebounds: Defiance 51 (Criblez 6), Wooster 33 (Biondi 7). Turnovers: Defiance 17, Wooster 21.
Defiance 18 13 14 21 - 66
Wooster 6 10 11 13 - 40
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.