Defiance women’s basketball earned their third-straight conference victory Wednesday night with a 70-59 home triumph over Mount St. Joseph.
It’s a huge win for the Yellow Jackets (10-6, 5-4 HCAC) who now sit in fifth place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings and knock Mount St. Joseph (6-9, 3-5 HCAC) down to eighth.
“We are all bunched up right now so they all feel like doubles right now,” Defiance head coach Allan King Jr. said of conference play. “Tonight was huge because there is a giant pack in the middle right now.”
It was a game where after trailing 13-12 headed to the second quarter, Defiance was able to make some runs behind the three-ball and take control of the game for the final three quarters.
The beginning of the second quarter was all Taylor Steinbrunner as the junior caught fire from three after only notching two points in the first quarter. She drilled three threes and along with a foul line jumper from Lexie Sparks, Defiance went on an 11-5 run to begin the second quarter and take a 23-18 lead.
The rest of the period was back and forth as the Yellow Jackets slowed down offensively but still led 30-27 at halftime.
The beginning of the third quarter looked much like the beginning of the second, but this time it was Otsego graduate Kylie Brinkman raining threes down. She had three from long distance to help Defiance out to an 11-0 run and a 41-27 lead to begin the second half.
“Those were huge,” King said of the threes to begin both quarters. “We were struggling really early on with the zone. We just couldn’t get great ball movement going and then we took the lid off to begin both of those quarters. That softened up that zone defense to help us move the ball a little better.”
It was a hole that Mount St. Joseph was never able to get out of, despite a fantastic effort by Chloe Jansen who scored 33 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.
The reason the hole was too big was because of two more threes, one from McKenzie Cooper and the other from Steinbrunner who finished with a team-high 18 points on four threes, and a dominance on the boards as Defiance won that battle 44-25.
Nysha Speed was the main benefactor of that work on the boards grabbing 12 rebounds while also scoring a team second best 14 points.
“If we are outrebounding someone by 20 you know that Nysha was definitely in the mix that night,” King said. “We know that if our girls box out, Nysha is going to run the ball down and at times we rely on that too much but our effort tonight on the boards was huge.”
Steinbrunner who now leads the team in scoring on the season with 12.8 points per game has started to come on late in the season. This was her fourth-straight game where she led the team in scoring and her sixth-straight game where she notched double digits.
“You always need that go-to scorer right? She’s been that for us of late,” King said. “Nysha had been feeling her way back after that time off and Taylor has been huge in that way. But that’s who she was in high school, she was a great scorer and she’s finally putting it all together this year and becoming a more consistent scorer.”
Defiance will now take this win and move on to their weekend contest with Hanover, another team in that middle pack at 5-5 in the HCAC coming in. Tip is scheduled from Hanover at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (59) — Jansen 33; Murphy 8; Daulton 7; Schoolfield 3; Turner 3; Oldendick 3; Scott 2; Gooding 0; Breitfelder 0. Totals 24-61 4-10 59.
DEFIANCE (70) — Steinbrunner 18; Speed 14; Criblez 10; Brinkman 9; Cooper 8; Sparks 8; Francis 3; Paul 0; Linkous 0; Day 0; Hunt 0; Good 0; Barrett 0. Totals 24-55 13-17 70.
Three-point goals: Mount St. Joseph 7-31 (Jansen 4, Daulton, Schoolfield, Oldendick), Defiance 9-26 (Steinbrunner 4, Brinkman 3, Cooper 2). Rebounds: Mount St. Joseph 25 (Daulton 9), Defiance 44 (Speed 12). Turnovers: Mount St. Joseph 15, Defiance 22.
MSJ 13 14 10 22 — 59
Defiance 12 18 21 19 — 70
