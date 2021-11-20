Senior Nysha Speed and junior Taylor Steinbrunner each notched a double-double to help lead the Defiance women's basketball team past St. Mary's (Ind.) at the Karl H. Weaner Center on Saturday afternoon, 65-53.

Speed led Defiance (3-1) with 22 points and recorded a career-high 15 rebounds while Steinbrunner added 12 points on the afternoon and snatched a career-best 12 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets started off fast with a 9-2 run in the first five minutes of the contest before the Belles (1-4) went on a 14-4 run to take the lead and finish the first quarter up 16-13. St. Mary’s took a 33-25 lead into the halftime break before Defiance started to chip away, taking a 36-35 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets finished off the comeback with a dominant 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter to lead 52-43 and never trailed again.

DC took advantage of extra opportunities with a 22-0 advantage in second-chance points while owning a 48-24 rebounding advantage. Junior Lauren Criblez and junior Lexie Sparks each chipped in nine points.

The Yellow Jackets next hit the road to begin HCAC play at Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday with tip-off set for 2:30 p.m.

ST. MARY’S (53) - Goralczyk 6; Rzepka 10; Deardorff 6; Murphy 4; Dugas 4; Gumma 0; Bartz 9; Bonnesen 2; Gareau 0; Buda 3; Fuller 0; Shadid 9. Totals 22-61 2-3 53.

DEFIANCE (65) - Criblez 9; Sims 0; Brinkman 7; Steinbrunner 12; Speed 22; Esposito 4; Paul 0; Sparks 9; Townley 0; Francis 2; Good 0. Totals 23-61 14-25 65.

Three-point goals: St. Mary’s 7-21 (Deardorff 2-6, Dugas 1-1, Buda 1-1, Bonnesen 1-2, Shadid 1-4, Rzepka 1-4), Defiance 5-14 (Steinbrunner 3-6, Brinkman 2-4). Rebounds: St. Mary’s 24 (Bartz, Bonnesen 5), Defiance 48 (Speed 15, Steinbrunner 12). Turnovers: St. Mary’s 15, Defiance 19.

St. Mary’s 16 17 10 10 - 53

Defiance 13 12 16 24 - 65

