The Defiance College women’s basketball team made it 2-for-2 to start the season, downing Bryant & Stratton 62-46 at the Karl H. Weaner Center on Saturday evening to move to 2-0 on the season.
The Yellow Jackets competed well against the 1-1 Bobcats, which compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association and call Cleveland home.
Senior Nysha Speed scored a game-leading 21 points and added 11 rebounds for her second double-double in as many games for DC, which shot 19-of-56 (34 percent) from the floor and 4-of-17 (24 percent) from behind the arc.
The visitors opened the game on a 9-2 run but lost momentum quickly when Defiance bounced with a 14-2 run of its own to close out the first quarter up 16-11. DC took a 27-23 lead into the halftime break but held the Bobcats to just nine points in the third stanza and outscored Bryant & Stratton 35-23 over the final two stanzas to earn the win.
Sophomore McKenzie Cooper chipped in with seven points off the bench for DC while junior Nicole Sims stuffed the stat sheet with four points, five rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action at home against Ohio Wesleyan on Wednesday at the Karl H. Weaner Center at 7 p.m.
BRYANT & STRATTON (46) — Anderson 4; Burks 2; Middleton 13; Smith-Isom 6; Bryant 4; Wright 7; Dylag 0; Hopkins 10. Totals 21-58 4-7 47.
DEFIANCE (62) — Sims 4; Criblez 1; Townley 4; Day 2; Steinbrunner 6; Esposito 3; Paul 2; Cooper 7; Foster 0; Linkous 2; Brinkman 4; Sparks 0; Francis 4; Hunt 2; Speed 21; Nighswander 0.
Three-point goals: Bryant & Stratton 0-12, Defiance 4-17 (Speed 2-2, Steinbrunner 2-6). Rebounds: Bryant & Stratton 28 (Smith-Isom 11), Defiance 36 (Speed 11). Turnovers: Bryant & Stratton 22, Defiance 20.
Bryant & Stratton 11 12 9 14 - 46
Defiance 16 11 14 21 - 62
