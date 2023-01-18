For the second-straight game, Defiance College women’s basketball saw a seven-point quarter lead slip from their fingers as they fell to Earlham 56-50 on their home court on Wednesday night.
The first fourth quarter collapse came to Miami-Hamilton over the weekend in a non-league game that didn’t count towards the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings. This one did, and it makes the Yellow Jackets 6-10, 1-7 HCAC on the season, handing them their fifth-straight defeat.
They are now tied with the Quakers (2-13, 1-7 HCAC) at the bottom of the standings. The win ends an eight-game losing streak for Earlham and gives them their first win since Nov. 30.
Defiance held a 37-33 lead headed to the fourth, and just 42 seconds in super senior Taylor Day lined up a three from the corner and buried it to give the Jackets a seven-point lead, their biggest of the game so far.
After Zadria King answered an Earlham layup with a layup of her own to keep the lead at seven, the Quakers made their run as Neely Krenshaw knocked down just the second three of the game for Earlham 10 seconds later, sparking a 7-0 run that tied the a game at 42.
In that run were a couple of foul calls that head coach Rod Hersha was noticeably displeased with, the most of which was a technical foul called on McKenzie Cooper after she made a rebound and in fighting for it, an official deemed that she pushed an Earlham player, warranting the call. That tied the game at 42 after two made free throws from Willow Runyon, who had 11 points off the bench for Earlham.
Defiance came up with an answer though and that answer was senior Taylor Steinbrunner, who as their leading scorer on the season, didn’t score until a successful and-one with 5:34 to play. Runyon, however, tied the game back up with an and-one of her own.
Steinbrunner continued to take the high pick and roll and attack basket though, scoring six straight points for DC and then making a pass on a hard drive to Lauren Criblez that put DC in front by three with three minutes remaining.
Earlham’s Trenshaw went to the free throw line a minute later, making both to cut into the lead and then after a missed three by Defiance, Bailey Gibson got a key offensive board and putback, putting the Quakers up one with 56 seconds to play.
Defiance called timeout, and drew up a play but Addy Allen’s pass was picked off by Janaiya Bright who took it for a layup to put Earlham up by three with 40 seconds to play.
DC turned the ball over again on an inbounds pass handled by Steinbrunner and the Yellow Jackets were forced to foul sending the Quakers to the line where they would ice the game.
“We needed to make some shots, we had a couple of defensive possessions late where we did not secure the defensive rebound, we had some bad fouls that took the game out of our hands, it wasn’t just one thing,” Hersha said.
“I told the girls coming in, we can have an idea coming into the game of, ‘well I’m better or we’re better,’ but none of that matters. What matters is behaviors, if one team rebounds better, one team takes care of the ball better. That’s going to show on the scoreboard.”
The Yellow Jackets were outrebounded in the contest 40-36, but turned the ball over 23 times to Earlham’s 25. Both teams shot poorly with DC going 18-of-57 (32%) from the field and 5-of-27 (18.5%) from three. Earlham was 19-of-52 (36.5%) from the field and 2-of-21 (9.5%) from three.
They both particularly struggled in the first half where the first quarter ended just 6-6. After that, Earlham went on an 8-0 run to go up seven in the second quarter. At this point Hersha decided to mix and match some lineups and coming in they were short handed with Lexie Sparks (8.5 ppg) and Cait Good (5.4 ppg) sidelined with injuries. Young players and players that hadn’t experienced much game time this season in Allen and Zadria King stepped up, each scoring seven points in the game and earning minutes late in the game where Hersha decided to go with a younger lineup, opting to leave senior veterans such as Day and Sims on the bench.
“I’d say as a team we are not very consistent and we think we have a number of people that can play on any given night,” Hersha said.”If you look at the plus minus, we went with the kids at the end of the game that had a plus when they were on the floor, not the minus.”
Despite playing just 19 minutes, the fifth most on the night, Day still led the team with nine points and five rebounds. King also had five rebounds as well. Freshman Kalista Friday and Cooper each had eight points.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action in an away double header against Franklin as they look to start the second half of HCAC play on the right foot. They’ll tip following the conclusion of the men’s game at 1 p.m.
EARLHAM (56) — A. Gibson 5; B. Gibson 10; Bright 11; Bradford 11; Trenshaw 8; Runyon 11; Lyon 0; Brooks 0. Totals: 19-52 16-22 56
DEFIANCE (50) — Sims 0; Friday 8; Cooper 8; Day 9; Steinbrunner 6; Clark 0; Mowen 0; Allen 7; Brinkman 3; Criblez 2; King 7; Hunt 0. Totals: 18-57 9-13 50.
Three-point goals: Earlham 2-21 (Bradford 1-3, Trenshaw 1-4); Defiance (Friday 2-5, Day 1-2, Allen 1-4, Brinkman 1-4). Rebounds: Earlham 40 (Bradford 9), Defiance 37 (King, Day 5). Turnovers: Earlham 25, Defiance 23.
Earlham 6 12 15 23 — 56
Defiance 6 14 17 13 — 50
