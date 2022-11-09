GAMBIER — Defiance College came up heartbreakingly short in its 2022-23 season opener at Kenyon College on Tuesday in women’s hoops action as a bucket with five seconds remaining dealt DC a 55-54 defeat.
Guard Taylor Day finished with a team-high 14 points and 11 rebounds for DC (0-1) while tallying four steals. Taylor Steinbrunner added 13 points and seven boards while Lexie Sparks tallied 10 points and five caroms in 18 minutes of action off the bench.
In a tight contest throughout featuring 20 lead changes combined, DC led 12-10 after one quarter but never led by more than three points in the opening stanza. Kenyon answered by taking a 29-28 lead into the half on a bucket with 39 seconds left in the second quarter. In the third period, a Kylie Brinkman trifecta put DC up 33-29 with 8:36 on the clock but over the next 3:35, Kenyon (1-0) strung together an 8-0 run for a 37-33 advantage. DC answered with an 8-0 run of its own over the next two minutes and change with two free throws from Kalista Fryda and a bucket from Steinbrunner. Freshman Teagan Hunt nailed a 3-pointer with 54 ticks left in the third to put DC up 45-39, its largest margin of the game.
Katie Orefice led Kenyon with 22 points while Claudia Cooke had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Owls overcame 4-of-24 shooting from long range.
DC will return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ohio Wesleyan.
DEFIANCE (54) — Good 0; Cooper 2; Brinkman 5; Day 14; Steinbrunner 13; Paul 2; Mowen 0; Allen 0; Sparks 10; Criblez 0; Friday 5; King 0; Hunt 3. Totals 19-56 13-20 54.
