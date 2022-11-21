NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Trailing by two points at the half, Defiance College women’s basketball outscored Saint Mary’s College (Ind.) 42-30 in the second half to pick up its first win of the season on Sunday afternoon, 70-60.
The victory also marked the first collegiate coaching victory for interim head coach Rod Hersha as DC (1-2) overcame a rough shooting day and a rebounding deficit with timely shots and a fourth-quarter surge to take control.
Down 30-28 at the halftime break thanks to a Lexie Sparks 3-pointer with 39 seconds until the horn, neither side led by more than two points until two buckets by Athena Sampson pushed the lead to six for the Belles (3-2). DC answered with an 8-0 run to take the lead on two treys by Taylor Steinbrunner and a layup from Nicole Sims off a Kalista Friday steal.
Taylor Day scored with six seconds remaining in the third quarter to put DC up 48-44 through three stanzas and never trailed in the fourth, as a McKenzie Cooper jumper, a Lauren Criblez block and a Day layup stretched DC’s lead to nine in the fourth quarter. Saint Mary’s got as close as five with 2:29 left on two Anne Goralczyk free throws but DC pulled away down the stretch, aided by a 6-of-6 showing at the charity stripe in the final minutes.
DC finished 15-of-16 at the free throw line as both Day and Steinbrunner finished with 15 points, the latter hitting three trifectas in the process. Cooper added four points and a team-best eight rebounds while Sparks had nine markers and three rebounds off the bench.
Saint Mary’s shot just 30 percent from the field (21-of-69) and were even colder from long range (5-of-31) despite a 50-44 advantage rebounding, led by 14 points and 13 boards from Samson and an 18-point, 12-carom effort from Julia Schutz.
The Jackets will look to start a winning streak in their next showing on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in a home-opening 7:30 p.m. HCAC tilt against Manchester.
DEFIANCE (70) - Good 6; Sims 7; Brinkman 4; Day 15; Steinbrunner 15; Cooper 4; Mowen 0; Sparks 9; Criblez 4; Friday 4; King 2; Hunt 0. Totals 25-68 15-16 70.
SAINT MARY’S (60) - Schutz 18; Rzepka 10; Deardorff 8; Murphy 2; Samson 14; Gumma 0; Connolly 4; Townsend 0; Goralczyk 4; Shadid 0. Totals 21-69 13-18 60.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-18 (Steinbrunner 3-5, Day 1-2, Sparks 1-2), Saint Mary’s 5-31 (Rzepka 2-7, Deardorff 2-11, Schutz 1-6). Rebounds: Defiance 44 (Cooper 8), Saint Mary’s 50 (Samson 13, Schutz 12). Turnovers: Defiance 12, Saint Mary’s 17.
Defiance 13 15 20 22 - 70
Saint Mary’s 17 13 14 16 - 60
