Defiance College women’s basketball needed their track shoes for a game with a high-tempo Anderson team on Wednesday night, and when all was set and done the Yellow Jackets were able to keep the game from getting out of hand but weren’t able to gain enough momentum, falling 88-81 at the Weaner Center.
Anyone who has played the Ravens (15-7, 10-4 HCAC) know what they are getting into when they come into the game. They are a team that averages the most points in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, but gives up the most too, opting for the philosophy of putting up as many shots as possible.
And when they have the conference’s leading scorer in Lexi Dellinger, who can attack the rim with plenty of shooting threats around her, they can do just that.
“That’s the way they play, we know that coming in,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said. “The bottomline is this though, we had to score and I thought at times our defense was good and other times I thought we had holes butwe had to keep scoring and we dug ourselves in too big of a hole.”
Dellinger ended up going for 35 points in the contest, carrying the Ravens from the three-point line early as she knocked down two stepback threes inside of a 10-2 run heading into the first media timeout.
That run gave the Ravens a 17-7 lead and Dellinger already had 10 less than six minutes into the game. But thanks to a couple of missed open opportunities from the three-point line by Anderson and some offensive fortitude by the Jackets down early, DC (7-16, 2-12 HCAC) was able to run with Anderson at times.
The Yellow Jackets were able to get the lead down to seven going to the second quarter media timeout, Cait Good had gotten to the basket twice and knocked one down from distance to lead the Yellow Jackets with seven.
But Dellinger kept getting to the rim, while also knocking down another three to give her 17 and the Ravens had a 42-32 lead at halftime.
“Give our ladies some credit, we had a couple of possessions where we had two or three offensive rebounds,” Hersha said of his team, who won the rebounding battle over an undersized Anderson squad 43-38. “We just got some good looks early that we missed.”
Anderson somehow amped up their tempo a little bit more after garnering some energy at halftime, going on a 10-2 lead to start the second half and opening an 18-point lead three minutes into the second half.
But in their best stretch of the game, Defiance responded in a big way with a 15-2 run, highlighted by seven points from senior Taylor Day, who had just two at halftime, and threes from Ali Mowen and Kylie Brinkman.
“Obviously Taylor (Day) had a good game for us offensively and was big in keeping us in it in the second half,” Hersha said. “I give a lot of credit to our bench. Ali Mowen, Kylie Brinkman, Lauren Criblez, Addy Allen all gave us some really good minutes.”
Defiance had 35 points off the bench compared to just 18 for Anderson.
After a Day layup cut the once 18-point Anderson lead to five, Ravens head coach Jon Gin called timeout and out of that break the Ravens ran some set pieces designed to get them downhill, after a cold shooting stretch during the DC run.
It didn’t necessarily work, as they were only able to muster three field goals in the last three minutes, but Defiance went cold too and the Yellow Jackets trailed by eight headed to the final quarter.
Again the Ravens opened up with another big run pushing their lead to 16 off two-straight threes from Mackenzie Toliver and Makynlee Taylor to make it 68-52 with seven left to play.
But again DC had an answerthough it came too late as Dellinger’s fifth three-point heave gave Anderson a 79-64 lead with four to play. Defiance was able to cut the lead to eight with 1:44 left to play thanks to a couple of nice drives from Taylor Steinbrunner, but again it wasn’t enough to take hold of the game.
Day finished with 18 second half points, 20 for the game and her second double-double of the season with 10 boards. Steinbrunner had 15.
Dellinger poured in 35, her third-highest scoring output of the season. She scored 37 earlier this season against the Yellow Jackets. She also had a double-double with 11 rebounds. Makynlee Taylor and Jade Shipley each had 10.
“We obviously don’t have the answer on stopping her,” Hersha said of Dellinger. “There was one three she hit where she was two and a half steps out, we got a pretty long defender in her face and she shoots it straight up in the sky and hits it. She’s obviously a very talented scorer and we were hoping we could do a better job on her this time around.”
As a team Anderson shot 34-of-62 (55%) from the field and 13-of-28 (46%) from three compared to Defiance’s 30-of-75 (40%) from the field and 4-of-29 (14%) from three.
The Yellow Jackets will be off this weekend and pick up conference play on the road at Earlham next Tuesday, Feb. 14 before rounding off the season at home against Bluffton on Friday, Feb. 17.
ANDERSON (88) — Taylor 10; Dellinger 35; Shipley 10; Marshall 8; Toliver 7; Beard 2; Smith 4; Stansberry 2; Cardwell 0; Davis 4; Larrison 6. Totals: 34-62 7-17 88.
DEFIANCE (81) — Sims 2; Friday 2; Sparks 3; Day 22; Steinbrunner 17; Cooper 4; Mowen 3; Allen 9; Brinkman 5; Criblez 7; Good 7. Totals: 30-75 17-23 81.
Three-point goals: Anderson 13-28 (Dellinger 5-5, Taylor 2-4, Shipley 2-7, Marshall 2-6, Toliver 2-2) Defiance 4-29 (Mowen 1-3, Allen 1-2, Brinkman 1-6, Good 1-3). Rebounds: Anderson 38 (Dellinger 11), Defiance 43 (Day 10). Turnovers: Anderson 13, Defiance 10.
Anderson 24 18 18 28 — 88
Defiance 15 17 20 29 — 81
