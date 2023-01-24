CINCINNATI — The Defiance College women’s basketball team traveled south to Cincinnati a day early, falling in a hot shooting contest at Mount St. Joseph 72-64 on Tuesday.
Both teams shot the ball well from close and from range on the night as the Yellow Jackets (6-12, 1-9 HCAC) shot 26-of-50 (52%) from the field and 5-of-12 (42%) from three while the Lions (11-8, 8-4 HCAC) shot 27-of-60 (45%) from the field and 9-of-21 (42%) from three.
Despite shooting the ball a little bit worst than DC, Mount St. Joseph were able to create more opportunities, winning the turnover battle 25-19 and taking 10 more shots and nine more threes than the Yellow Jackets on the day.
Taylor Day led the Yellow Jackets in scoring for the third-straight game as after a 29-point outburst in their loss to Franklin over the weekend the senior scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field on Tuesday. Kalista Friday and Kylie Brinkman each had 11 for the Yellow Jackets as well with Brinkman downing two threes in the contest. Franklin saw Aniyah Murphy lead the way with 17 points while Karlee Mills added 14.
Lexie Sparks who had missed two-straight contests coming in played in limited minutes off the bench scoring five points in 10 minutes. Cait Good was sidelined for a third-straight game.
The loss is Defiance’s seventh-straight and puts them at 1-9 and in desperate need of a late run if they have any hopes at a conference tournament berth. They are back in action this Saturday at the Weaner Center in a noon tip against 10-1 in the league Hanover.
DEFIANCE (64) - Sims 0; Friday 11; Cooper 8; Day 17; Steinbrunner 4; Clark 0; Mowen 0; Allen 2; Brinkman 11; Sparks 5; Criblez 6; Hunt 0. Totals: 26-50 7-10 64.
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (72) — Daulton 10; Drummonds 4; Mills 14; Murphy 17; Jansen 9; Jenkins 9; Gooding 0; Williams 7; Needham 0; Turner 0; Slaughter 2; Elliott 0. Totals: 27-60 9-13 72.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-12 (Brinkman 2-3, Friday 1-2, Day 1-1, Criblez 1-1), Mount St. Joseph 9-21 (Murphy 3-6, Jenkins 3-6, Mills 2-5, Williams 1-1). Rebounds: Defiance 31 (Day 6), Mount St. Jospeh 28 (Daulton 9). Turnovers: Defiance 25, Mount St. Joseph 19.
Defiance 14 19 15 16 — 64
Mt. St. Joseph 24 15 21 12 — 72
