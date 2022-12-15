HIRAM — Defiance women's basketball earned its second straight win Thursday night as the Yellow Jackets defeated Hiram 68-54.
Freshman Kalista Friday scored a career high 18 points off the bench and also came away with three steals, two rebounds, and three assists for DC (3-5), which held the Terriers (4-4) to 29 percent shooting (19-of-65) from the field and 20 percent from long range (5-of-25) despite being out-rebounded 39-28 by Hiram.
Both teams did not shoot the ball well in the first quarter. Defiance shot 23% from the floor and Hiram finished 25% in the quarter. Three of Hiram's five field goals in the first quarter were from downtown and the Terriers led 13-10 going into the second quarter.
Defiance went on a 15-2 run that spanned five minutes to take a ten-point lead in the second stanza but Hiram closed the half on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to six and go to the break with DC ahead 32-26.
The Yellow Jackets started the second half on a 9-2 run that was sparked by McKenzie Cooper and Taylor Steinbrunner to extend the lead to 13 points at 41-28. Cooper converted a four-point play and Steinbrunner scored the next five with a three and a jump shot.
Hiram cut the lead to 10 with a little over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter but Friday stopped the momentum when she stole a pass and converted the fastbreak layup. Friday went on to score seven straight points to give the Yellow Jackets a 61-46 lead with 4:40 remaining.
Steinbrunner and Lexie Sparks each finished in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Nicole Sims had team highs in rebounding (seven) and assists (four) while Taylor Day had three steals as DC forced 22 Hiram turnovers.
The DC women will return home Sunday for a 1 p.m. matchup with The College of Wooster (1-8) at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
DEFIANCE (68) - Cooper 6; Brinkman 0; Sparks 12; Sims 3; Good 3; Mowen 0; Criblez 4; Day 8; Hunt 0; Steinbrunner 14; Friday 18. Totals 23-59 16-19 68.
