EARLHAM, Ind. — Defiance College women's basketball were able to avenge their loss to Earlham earlier this season with a 71-58 road victory over the Quakers on Tuesday night.
EARLHAM, Ind. — Defiance College women's basketball were able to avenge their loss to Earlham earlier this season with a 71-58 road victory over the Quakers on Tuesday night.
After seeing their lead cut to one via an Alexis Gibson layup with 6:55 left in the first half the Yellow Jackets (8-16, 3-12 HCAC) went on a 14-4 run to close the half and enter the locker rooms with a 37-26 lead.
Kylie Brinkman came out of halftime and knocked down a three to stretch the DC lead to 14 and Defiance would stretch that lead even further as they led by as much as 19, running away with the contest in the third quarter.
Taylor Steinbrunner led all scorers with 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Lexie Sparks had 13 points and was one rebound away from a double-double. Freshman Kalista Friday added 12 off of the bench.
Earlham (2-20, 1-14 HCAC) saw Gibson and Neely Trenshaw led the way with 13 points. Nine of Gibson's point came via 3-of-9 shooting from deep.
DC will be back at the Weaner Center for senior night and for their final game of the season against Rivals Blufffton on Friday. The women's tip at 6 p.m. will be the first game of a men's and women's doubleheader against the Beavers.
DEFIANCE (71) - Criblez 5; Sims 3; Sparks 13; Day 8; Steinbrunner 16; Clark 0; Friday 12; Cooper 5; Mowen 0; Allen 0; Brinkman 3; Webb 0; King 0; Hunt 0; Good 6; Bates 0. Totals: 27-66 11-17 71.
EARLHAM (57) - Lyon 2; Runyon 6; Bright 10; Bradford 5; Trenshaw 13; A. Gibson 13; Van Schaik 0; Johns 0; Alston 0; B. Gibson 6; Brooks 3. Totals: 26-63 5-9 58.
Three-point goals: Defiance 6-19 (Friday 2-4, Good 2-3, Steinbrunner 1-5, Brinkman 1-3), Earlham 7-21 (A. Gibson 3-9, Trenshaw 2-4, Bradford 1-1, Brooks 1-1). Rebounds: Defiance 48 (Sparks 9), Earlham 32 (Bradford, A. Gibson 6). Turnovers: Defiance 13, Earlham 15.
Defiance 21 16 19 15 - 71
Earlham 13 13 14 18 - 58
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.