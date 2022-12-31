Defiance college women’s basketball will go into the new year in good spirits as they picked up their fifth-straight win, and first win inside the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 55-39 New Years Eve victory over Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
It was a game that saw the Yellow Jackets (6-5, 1-3 HCAC), who are now over .500 for the first time this season, play stifling defense, holding the Lions (4-6, 1-2 HCAC) to eight points in the second quarter, four in the fourth and a 13-of-64 (20%) shooting clip in the game.
Over half of the shots taken by Mount St. Joseph were behind the three point line in the game as they went just 6-of-34 (18%) from deep.
Defiance shot the ball better, specifically in the second half where they were 13-of-28 from the field and ultimately went 21-of-53 (40%) despite going 0-of-10 from distance in the game. Most importantly though according to interim head coach Rod Hersha, was the rebounding for the Jackets.
They won the rebounding battle 47-42 and have now won the rebounding battle in three-straight contests after not winning the battle on the boards in eight-straight games to begin the season.
“The key was two things. Number one, we gave them one chance typically, we got got defensive rebounds and number two was free throws,” Hersha said of the Jackets that went 8-of-9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. “We got to a position where we had a five, six-point led and from then on out, it’s just a matter of taking care of the possessions defensively and giving them one shot.”
Defiance did not hold a lead for the entirety of the game, as both teams struggled out of the gates early, but Mount St. Joseph was able in the first half to get a few early threes from Ellie Oldendick and Karlee Mills to put the Lions up 8-6.
That lead got out to 10-4 before Defiance closed out the first quarter on a 7-1 run with five-straight points from Taylor Day and a layup from Nicole Sims to tie things at 11.
Offense continued to be hard to come by in the second half as each team scored just eight points with Defiance shooting 3-of-10 (30%) and Mount St. Joseph 2-15 (13%) to send the game tied at 19 into the break.
“Part of that first half was the girls and the coaching staff discovering how they wanted to set people up, and we had a little miscommunication on matchups,” Hersha said of the early threes downed by the Lions. “Once we go that cleaned up, we did a more consistent job of getting to their shooters and that showed.”
The second half was a much better offensive showing from both teams as the Jackets started it on a 6-0 run with five of the six points of the run coming from Lexie Sparks.
The two squads then traded buckets as Oldendick knocked down two more threes with a Kalista Friday two sandwiched in between. The lead ultimately would end up being 29 as both squads eclipsed their second quarter point total four minutes into the third quarter.
After the Carlee Daulton layup to tie the game at 29 though, she came down hard on Sparks after the make, and Sparks went down clearly in heavy pain grabbing her side. She laid on the court for nearly eight minutes before she was stretchered off. Hersha said following the game that Sparks heard a crack and they suspect a broken rib.
At that point, Sparks was the leading scorer for the Jackets and had seven of the 10 points in the quarter for Defiance. A similar situation happened in their loss to Franklin earlier this season when Sparks fouled out and the Yellow Jackets’ offense went cold.
That was not the case here as it immediately turned into the Kalista Friday show as the freshman scored six-straight points, trading buckets with the Lions.
The game was tied at 35 before back-to-back mid-range jumpshots fell for Taylor Steinbrunner in her first four points of the game to give the Jackets 39-35 lead headed to the fourth.
After their best shooting quarter of the game though for the Lions, the lids went back on the rims for them as in the fourth quarter, they shot just 1-of-15 from the field and 0-of-9 from three. Defiance ran away with the game as they shot 4-of-13 from the field and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe.
Steinbrunner and Friday continued to be huge parts of the offense as Friday scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half and Steinbrunner scored all 10 of her points in the second half, and six in the fourth quarter, while also leading the team in rebounds with eight.
“From a culture standpoint it is ideal that we aren’t a one-person team,” Hersha said. “Kalista (Friday) had a great second half, Taylor Steinbrunner helped us big time too. I think we can be tough to guard because and I think you saw that tonight because we had some different people step up and make shots.”
Defiance will be back in action in the new year next Wednesday, Jan. 4 as they will travel to Blufton to take on a Beavers squad (7-4, 1-3 HCAC) that has lost three of their past five games.
MT. ST. JOSEPH (39) - Daulton 2; Oldendick 14; Mills 7; Murphy 2; Jansen 7; Jenkins 2; Gooding 0; Williams 3; Turner 0; Slaughter 0; Elliott 2. Totals: 13-64 7-10 39.
DEFIANCE (55) - Good 0; Sims 5; Cooper 2; Brinkman 2; Sparks 9; Friday14; Mowen 2; Allen 0; Criblez 5; Day 6; Steinbrunner 10. Totals: 21-53 13-19 55.
Three-point goals: Mt. St. Joseph 6-34 (Oldendick 4-10, Mills 1-5, Williams 1-6); Defiance 0-10. Rebounds: Mt. St. Joseph 42 (Jenkins 11), Defiance 47 (Steinbrunner 8). Turnovers: Mt. St. Joseph 20, Defiance 18.
Mt. St. Joseph 11 8 16 4 - 39.
Defiance 11 8 20 16 - 55
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.