The Defiance College women’s tennis team continued their season-opening home stand with a pair of contests against Ohio Northern and Lourdes on Wednesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets came away with a 9-0 defeat to the Polar Bears before topping the Gray Wolves, 6-3.

The always strong Ohio Northern squad bested the Yellow Jackets to open up the afternoon action before DC rallied in the nightcap. It did not take long for DC to stamp their mark on the second affair as the number two doubles pairing of Destiny Oshodin and Sydney Huston cruised to an 8-2 victory.

