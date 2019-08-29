The Defiance College women’s tennis team launched the 2019 fall season into action Wednesday afternoon as they hosted Olivet College. The Yellow Jackets picked up three victories in singles action as they dropped the season opener, 6-3.
Despite the Comets prevailing on all three doubles courts, fans in attendance were treated to exciting tennis as A.J. Breneman (Bryan) and Alexa St. Julian battled to the wire in first doubles. The duo needed an extra game before dropping the set, 9-7.
Breneman, St. Julian and Sydney Huston each claimed the victories on the day for the Purple and Gold.
Breneman coasted to a 6-3, 6-0 victory in the first singles slot. St. Julian split the first two sets, sending the contest to a match tiebreak which she won, 10-8. Huston also needed a super tiebreak to split the fourth singles battle. The junior claimed the match 4-6, 7-6(4), 10-8.
Defiance will continue their home stand on Wednesday as they welcome Ohio Northern and Lourdes to campus. First serves are slated for noon and 5 p.m., respectively.
