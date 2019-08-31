The Defiance College women’s soccer opened up the 2019 season Friday afternoon, hosting Heidelberg University as part of the Purple and Gold Classic. The Yellow Jackets fell to the Student Princes, 6-0.
The Student Princes took the lead at the midpoint of the first half as Victoria Perez scored off of a penalty kick. Heidelberg then rounded out the first half scoring three more goals, for a total 6-0 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Madi Bowman minded the net for the Yellow Jackets for all 90 minutes and turned up four saves. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets created a handful of chances during the first period. On the day, the Purple and Gold recorded five shots on goal, two from senior Kat Wicher.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action Sunday as they host Indiana Tech University to conclude the Purple and Gold Classic. Kick-off is set at 11 a.m.
