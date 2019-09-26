The Defiance College women’s soccer team played host to Andrews University on Wednesday evening. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Cardinals 10-0.
The Purple and Gold got off to a quick start as Ally Enneking (Cincinnati/Roger Bacon) scored just two minutes into the half. Enneking later went on to score her fifth goal of the season, giving her two goals on the day as well as an assist to Chelsey Strawser (Lewisburg/Tri-County North).
Strawser scored the second goal of the game in the fourth minute of play, tallying her first career goal in a Yellow Jacket uniform.
Senior, Kat Wicher (Toledo/Whitmer), got in on the scoring action as she tallied her first goal of the 2019 season, giving the Yellow Jackets a 4-0 lead.
Freshman Brianna Snider tallied her fourth career goal for the Purple and Gold in the 24th minute. Snider recorded six shots on frame tonight while playing 59 minutes.
Rounding out the scoring in the first half was freshman, Abbegail Rank (Maumee) and senior Rachel Lowell (Lakewood). Both scored their first career goals, giving Defiance a 7-0 lead going into halftime.
The scoring continued in the second half has Kimmel Brown (Toledo/Central Catholic), Jordan Furko (Swanton), and Emily Miller (Maumee/Anthony Wayne) all recorded a goal for the Yellow Jackets, securing the 10-0 win over the Cardinals.
The victory moves the Yellow Jacket record to 4-4-1 on the season. The side is next in action Saturday, September 28th at 2 p.m. as they travel to Wilmington College for a non-conference matchup.
