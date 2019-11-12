Building off the success from last year is one of the goals of Allen King, who is back for his second season guiding the Defiance College women’s basketball program.
In his first campaign, King led the Yellow Jackets to a 10-17 season that included a mark of 8-10 in the HCAC, the best record in conference play since the 2012-13 season.
“Our expectations are the same,” said King. “I want to see us get better every day. We have a ton of young kids in the program. I want to see them get better every single day.
“We started that last year,” added King. “We ended the year doing that, winning our first conference tournament game in a while. Really, I don’t measure things in wins and losses. I measure things in individual growth and team growth and I want us to get better every day as individuals and as a team.”
Defiance will need to find some offense as the top two scorers from last season, Lauren Rogers and Sam Ervin, have graduated.
The Yellow Jackets do have some experience back at the guard position. Sophomore Taylor Day started all 27 games last year, and averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
“She’s a kid that did a little bit of everything for us last year,” King said of Day. “She made the all-conference team for us last year. The best thing she did was guard the other team’s best player last season. We could set our defense that way on the wing.
“She’s actually a really good rebounder and gets other people involved,” added King. “She’s more of what I would call a facilitator. Even though she has the ability to score, she can rebound the ball and get the ball moving to open people and do all the little things.”
Another senior, Liz Martin from Bellefontaine, averaged 2.3 points per game.
“Liz has been labeled a shooter but can do more than that,” King said of the senior guard. “She’s a smart kid and has a future in coaching, that’s for sure. She’s not only a good shooter, but she knows how to defend a little bit. Really, she knows how to get other people open.”
Junior Kalyn Pickens is back at point guard.
“She’s a real hard-working kid,” King said of the junior. “She’s someone I saw a ton of improvement in over last year. She’s going to be a point guard, but also play a little on the wing. I’d like to see her with another opportunity to attack from the wing. She’s going to be one of the quickest kids on the court every time we play.”
Also back is junior A’Mia Brewer and sophomore Briawna Francis, who started nine games.
Senior Danielle Carruthers is one of a few players looking to play in the post this season. The New London product averaged 4.3 points and 3.6 rebonds during the 2018-19 campaign.
“I look for her to play in a big role both offensively and defensively,” King said of Carruthers. “She’s going to be the anchor defensively and get the other team’s best post player night in and night out.”
The team also features 11 freshmen on the team.
“With our first game Wednesday, we’re still trying to figure out lineups,” admitted King. “The good news is that we have quite a few girls in the mix in the rotation to be in the top ten. We have a large group vying for those spots.”
Two of them are local players. Briana Townley (Paulding) and Sarah Harris (Tinora) are both on the roster.
“I’m really excited about Bri,” said King. “She’s had a fantastic preseason. She’s a post player that has the ability to score. She has really done well playing defense. She has a great attitude and effort in practice. She also has the ability to step out on the perimeter and knock down shots.”
The Yellow Jackets are also building depth. King has some flexibility with five post players battling for two spots on the floor.
“Competition makes you better,” King said of the team. “One of my goals is to see these players stay and see seniors pass the torch to the juniors, sophomores and freshmen. Having that number makes you deep. We want to run in transition and when we get tired, we can put another fresh body in there.”
In the HCAC, defending champion Transylvania was picked to repeat.
“I think they are going to be tough to beat,” King said of the Pioneers, who advanced to the Division III Sweet 16. “The did lose a little bit to graduation, but they brought some good players back. Hanover is going to be another one.”
Third through seventh, where Defiance ended in the poll, was close.
“Three through 10 can be anybody on any given night,” added King. “I think three through 10 could beat Transylvania and Hanover on any given night. It’ll be interesting how three through 10 play out.”
The Yellow Jackets open the season with a game Wednesday at Olivet. Saturday they play an exhibition game at Findlay, then head to St. Mary’s College the following Saturday. Defiance will kick off its home slate Tuesday, Nov. 26 against Ohio Northern.
