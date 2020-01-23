Lexie Sparks had just one offensive rebound on Wednesday evening, but it turned out to be the biggest one of the season thus far for the Defiance College Lady Yellow Jackets.
The DC freshman’s buzzer-beating putback at the end of the third quarter not only solidified an impressive 13-4 run that pulled the Jackets even with visiting Earlham at 44-44, but it also gave them all the momentum needed for an eventual 69-63 win over the Quakers that required plenty of stamina and patience.
Defiance’s HCAC triumph over the Lady Quakers brought the Jackets to the end of their first round of conference play in favorable position, now standing at 6-10 overall but holding a winning 5-4 mark in the conference standings with a trip to face league powerhouse Hanover now looming on Saturday.
“We’re in contention where we want to be, in that top half,” said DC women’s coach Allan King, Jr. “We’ve given ourselves an opportunity in the second half to take care of business. Any time you play league play it’s so hard, but the second time through is that much more difficult. The thing that I love about our team is we’re coming together at the right time. Our talent’s starting to show at the right time.”
While the Jackets’ mentor was discussing the conference outlook, his sentiments could have just as easily described his squad’s effort on a night that started out far less than optimal against a press-happy Earlham squad that kept their collective defensive foot to the floor.
With starting point guard Nicole Sims dealing with a tweaked ankle right out of the gate, junior Kalyn Pickens stepped in off the bench to control the action against a swarming Earlham press. Several early turnovers and the Quakers’ ability to make them pay led to a 17-8 deficit at the end of the first quarter that suggested the visitors’ defensive surge might be too much for the Jackets to overcome.
The hosts recovered, though, hanging even with a 16-16 second stanza that froze Earlham’s lead at nine heading into the half with the Quakers up 33-24. Despite still trailing, the Lady Jackets remained within striking distance.
And according to King, that’s really all they needed at that point.
“You just have to settle down, settle in, get the feel for where they were coming from,” he said. “We settled in, we figured out how to break their press. And then the bigger thing is they try to separate you by making you make individual plays, and we did a good job of driving, jump stop, pivot … and we got rid of the travel out of our game tonight. That’s been hurting us big time.”
Sparks, who led the Lady Jackets with 18 points, got four of those in the final minute of a third quarter that saw them slowly and methodically turn the tide.
After the Quakers extended their lead to 35-24 on a half-opening layup by junior playmaker Kayla Bowling — who paced the visitors with 23 points — a 3-ball from Defiance freshman Taylor Steinbrunner opened up a 20-11 Defiance third that got contributions from Pickens, Townley and the freshman combo of Lauren Criblez and Josi Wolf that pulled the Jackets to within 44-40 with nearly a minute to play.
Sparks took over from there, scoring on a drive and the last-second putback that knotted the game at 44-44 with a quarter to go.
The DC freshman continued the frenzy into the fourth, tossing in nine more points and a key steal that helped Defiance open up a 56-46 lead with 6:55 to play.
Bowling and freshman Trinity McClendon turned things up a notch from there, with a Bowling triple pulling Earlham right back into the thick of it at 63-59. But Townley got aggressive on DC’s next possession, ripping down an offensive board for a putback with 1:02 left in the game that crushed the Quakers’ comeback hopes.
While Steinbrunner followed Sparks with 15 points, Townley, a Paulding grad, finished with her second straight double-double, scoring 13 points and adding 11 rebounds.
“I told them at halftime, ‘Guys, we’ve just got to believe,’” said King. “There were a lot of kids that had some good games.”
EARLHAM (63) — Weisner 4; Bowling 23; Tenette 0; Joseph 2; Krodel 2; Shipp 0; White 5; McClendon 11; Trenshaw 12; Stanley 0; Poole 0; Newhart 0; Curtis 4. Totals 23-56 11-16 63.
DEFIANCE (69) — Sims 0; Day 5; Wolf 4; Steinbrunner 15; Speed 1; Pickens 5; Martin 1; Sparks 18; Criblez 4; Francis 0; Carruthers 3; Townley 13. Totals 23-57 21-26 69.
Three-point goals: Earlham (6-14) — Bowling 4-5, White 1-1, Trenshaw 1-5, Tenette 0-1, McClendon 0-1, Stanley 0-1. Defiance (2-7) — Sparks 1-2, Steinbrunner 1-3, Speed 0-1, Townley 0-1. Rebounds: Earlham 29 (McClendon 5), Defiance 42 (Townley 11). Turnovers: Earlham 14, Defiance 16.
Earlham 17 16 11 19 — 63
Defiance 8 16 20 25 — 69
