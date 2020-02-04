While the Defiance College Lady Yellow Jackets struck first with an aggressive offensive attack, nationally-ranked Transylvania’s length and overall skill won out in a 79-50 victory on Saturday at the Karl H. Weaner Center in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference meeting.
The win over Defiance was the 15th consecutive victory for the Pioneers, whose quest to defend their HCAC title stands at a perfect 12-0 as the No. 7 Division III squad in the NCAA rankings.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets fell to 6-13 overall in their third straight setback while slipping to 5-7 in the conference.
“I know if you look at the final score you don’t think I should be happy, but I’m happy with the overall improvement that we have made,” said DC mentor Allan King, Jr. “They beat us by 50 twice last year, and we have cut that deficit. I know it was 30 tonight, but that wasn’t really 30 … that was scrap at the end of the game. But really, it was a 15-point game most of the game. The biggest thing is their players made shots and they made a lot of them, and they made them off of our mistakes.
“Two seniors for them took advantage of freshman mistakes,” he added. “Kudos to them, they’re really good. But we’re not that far off. I know people look at the score, but if you were in the gym there was definitely a feeling that we have the ability to be with them.”
That pair of seniors was 5-10 Shelby Boyle and last week’s HCAC Player of the Week, 5-9 Ashton Woodard, comprising a Transy juggernaut responsible for 52 points on the scoreboard. While Boyle led the way with 28 points and eight rebounds, Woodard followed with 24 points while dishing out three assists.
The duo had already lit things up by the half, combining for all but 10 tallies out of Transylvania’s 39-27 lead heading into the locker room.
“They’re very skilled,” noted Transy head coach Juli Fulks of Boyle and Woodard. “The nice thing about Shelby and Ashton is they have the ability to score in many different ways. They can both play the post, although Ashton is now much more of a guard than she used to be. But they have the ability to shoot outside and take people off a drive. They’re really tough matchups and what I think makes them especially difficult is that they have several good shooters around them.”
After Transylvania dished out a 75-46 defeat to Defiance in the teams’ first clash this season, the Yellow Jackets came out swinging on Saturday and looked determined to turn the tables in the rematch.
Layups by sophomores Taylor Day and Nysha Speed were followed up by two consecutive triples from senior Liz Martin, getting the hosts off to a healthy 10-6 start against their nationally-respected opponents. And even as Boyle and Woodard led an 11-3 run that dashed Defiance’s lead, DC freshman Lexie Sparks kept the Jackets within 17-16 with a 3-ball before Boyle responded with one of her own to make it a four-point game at the end of the opening period.
The Lady Pioneers’ edge in the skill and length departments began to show more in a 19-11 second stanza that made it a 12-point ballgame at the intermission.
Much of that had to do with some defensive adjustments that resulted in a 3-of-16 shooting lull that slightly derailed the Jackets’ attack.
“Their length definitely bothered us, and how they bothered us when you look at it when you shoot instead of just taking the shot,” said King, whose Jackets had six shots blocked on the game. “Once you get a block or two, people start thinking about it more than what they should.
“Blocks aren’t really the stats that are important … it’s changed shots,” he explained. “They changed a lot more of our shots than what we did. They affected those shots just by their length. We have to learn ways around that, step-throughs, etc., and find other opportunities to score instead of just playing into that.”
Defiance’s turnover rate was well below its average, committing just 14 on Saturday against a press-happy Transylvania scheme. But the Pioneers got 14 points off of those 14 miscues, six points more than the nine transitioned by the Jackets.
Where the difference really showed was in the paint, where Transy dominated with a 32-12 advantage thanks not so much to tall players — as 6-3 starting center Elizabeth Hardiman finished scoreless — as it was a testament to long arms and an ability to use them. Beyond that, the Pioneers proved to be very efficient at attacking, hitting 48.3 percent from the field on a day they struggled from the perimeter in the first and third stanzas.
On the other end of the court, the Transy defense served as cold water to what began as a red-hot Defiance shooting display. After the Jackets went 40 percent (50 percent from the perimeter) in the first quarter, they dropped to just 18.8 percent in the second and eventually finished the game at 28.3 percent from the field with a 33.3 percent clip from downtown.
“We have a lot of upperclassmen who give us a lot of ability to switch things,” said Fulks. “So down the stretch we just started switching everything and really working on defending the 3-point line and then playing more one-on-one on the drive if we had to. I thought they did a really good job just managing that and making them take much more difficult shots down the stretch.”
Day finished with a team-high 12 points while Sparks chipped in 10 for Defiance, which now hosts Manchester (8-11, 5-7 HCAC) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“Overall, I’m happy because I saw improvement, I saw ability to do things, and now it’s more learning,” said King. “Any time you put it on film and you get a chance to see where you can get better, I think it’s important.”
TRANSYLVANIA (79) — Walker 10; Shope 0; Boyle 28; Woodard 24; Hardiman 0; Haywood 0; McDonald 3; Jackson 4; Megibben 0; Stacy 4; Ball 3; Thornton 3; Otero 0. Totals 29-60 12-16 79.
DEFIANCE (50) — Sims 1; Day 12; Wolf 3; Steinbrunner 0; Speed 2; Pickens 3; Martin 9; Roberts 0; Sparks 10; Criblez 1; Francis 0; Blanton 0; Harris 0; Gilliam 0; Townley 9. Totals 17-60 8-12 50.
Three-point goals: Transylvania (9-23) — Boyle 4-6, Woodard 3-7, McDonald 1-1, Ball 1-1, Haywood 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Stacy 0-1, Walker 0-2, Shope 0-3. Defiance (8-24) — Martin 3-8, Day 2-3, Sparks 2-4, Townley 1-4, Steinbrunner 0-2, Blanton 0-2, Criblez 0-1. Rebounds: Transylvania 40 (Boyle 7), Defiance 34 (Day 5, Townley 5). Turnovers: Transylvania 10, Defiance 14.
Transylvania 29 19 16 24 — 79
Defiance 16 11 10 13 — 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.