The Defiance College Lady Yellow Jackets’ rebounding effort was downright offensive on Saturday afternoon.
But nobody took exception aside from the Hornets of Kalamazoo and those who made the trip hoping to see them leave town with another notch in the win column.
Out-boarding the Hornets by a bold margin of 38-30, it was a classy 17-9 tilt on the offensive glass that resulted in a truckload of second chance points and a 66-60 victory for DC at the Karl H. Weaner Community Center, sending the Lady Jackets (3-7) off into the happy holidays on a winning note.
“It feels good,” said second-year DC coach Allan King, Jr. “Being such a young team, sometimes there’s kind of that emotional roller-coaster. We’ve been talking about trying not to be on it, trying to stay level. When you have eight days coming up on a break after any game, it’s always the thing you think about until you get a chance to do something about it. So it’s nice to go into the break thinking about something that you’ve done well.
“We’re never gonna be defined by the blinking lights on the scoreboard, but we are gonna be defined by how hard we play,” he added. “And no matter whether we won or lost today, they could go home feeling good about themselves going into the break.”
The Yellow Jackets got their good times rolling on Saturday with a lofty 15-5 advantage in second chance points, which more than made the difference on those blinking scoreboard lights. And taking into consideration that they never trailed from the moment freshman Taylor Steinbrunner nailed the first of what ended up being 11 team treys at the 8:48 mark of the first stanza, it was clear DC came determined to play against a Kalamazoo squad that wasn’t about to go away.
“Props to Defiance. I think, honestly, they outworked us tonight,” said Hornets head coach Katie Miller. “I think when we had a ball that was a 50-50 ball, they were able to get to all of those. So you have to give credit to them … they just seemed to want it a little bit more than we did today.”
What the Jackets wanted more than anything was a second chance, and they took their liberties often. Led by 6-1 freshman Josi Wolf with four offensive boards, sophomore Nysha Speed and freshman Lauren Criblez each kicked in three apiece to help DC cash in on several extra possessions.
In conjunction with blistering 11-of-20 (55 percent) shooting from three-land but unguaranteed 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) tossing from the charity stripe, the offensive boards were just what Defiance needed to remain a step ahead of their holiday guests.
“It’s huge because you’re not always gonna shoot the basketball well,” said King of the lopsided offensive rebounding totals. “We had our stretches where we were shooting it well, but when you’re not you’ve got to make up for it with offensive rebounds. Those were backbreakers where they played a good possession of defense and we’d get a shot up and we’d get the offensive rebound. Several of those were off free throws, and those are huge … those extra possessions off free throws when you’ve already scored a point and you get an extra possession.”
The Yellow Jackets established their offensive greediness early, posting an 11-0 advantage in second chance points out of a 34-27 first half scoring edge. But while they may have been stingy with the ball where Kalamazoo was concerned, they were more than happy to share with one another.
Led by Steinbrunner and sophomore Taylor Day with four gives each, DC tallied 18 assists as a team with 10 of them coming in the opening half.
”I challenged them after the last game. We’ve been under 10 assists almost every game recently and we haven’t played well,” said King. “We got 18 assists (today). We’re sharing the ball and we’re getting good shots. You’re gonna shoot better when you’re getting a nice inside-out pass.”
While the Hornets saw the bulk of their scoring come from 5-5 sophomore Kaytlyn Tidey and 5-6 junior Isabelle Clark, tossing in a respective 15 and 14 points as starters, the Yellow Jackets also got notable scoring efforts from starters Day (14 points) and Steinbrunner (10 points).
However, they also had Kalamazoo seeing sparks.
Lexie Sparks.
After drilling a pair of 3-balls in the first half, Defiance’s 5-7 freshman off the bench finished with a team-high 15 points as the Lady Jackets outplayed the Hornets off the pine, 27-9.
“She is exactly that — she’s a spark,” said King of his freshman Trenton product. “And once she gets going, I know this … I wouldn’t want to have to defend her on the other team once she’s made one, because that basket must look like it’s five feet wide. The biggest thing is she took what was there tonight. She’s finally starting to get comfortable with taking what’s there.”
Kalamazoo clawed back to within 62-58 with the clock down to 1:02, but Day, Steinbrunner and sophomore Briawna Francis — who also ripped down a clutch defensive board in the final minute — teamed up for 4-of-6 from the free throw line to keep the Hornets at bay and ice the victory.
“We didn’t score but 12 points, but I feel every time we were in that part where they were about to have all the momentum and the run, we made some kind of big shot,” said King of the fourth quarter. “Those can be backbreakers as well.”
Defiance College resumes roundball action on Jan. 4 with an HCAC showdown against visiting Franklin, the first of a twinbill including the DC and Franklin men’s squads.
KALAMAZOO (60) — Fraser 6; Gough 9; Clark 14; Andrews 7; Tidey 15; Davis 0; O’Keefe 7; Scott 2; Ledesma 0. Totals 21-51 11-14 60.
DEFIANCE (66) — Sims 4; Day 14; Wolf 7; Steinbrunner 10; Speed 4; Pickens 0; Martin 2; Sparks 15; Criblez 1; Francis 2; Carruthers 2; Townley 5. Totals 22-55 11-17 66.
Three-point goals: Kalamazoo 7-18 (Clark 3, Tidey 3, O’Keefe), Defiance 11-20 (Day 3, Steinbrunner 3, Sparks 3, Sims, Townley). Rebounds: Kalamazoo 30 (Gough 8), Defiance 38 (Sims, Speed 5). Turnovers: Kalamazoo 13, Defiance 14.
Kalamazoo 11 16 21 12 — 60
Defiance 15 19 20 12 — 66
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.