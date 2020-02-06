In a tense game between two teams who needed to chalk up a win, it was going to come down to which squad got it going on first.
After a slow start against a conference foe, Defiance College found a way to light a fire that resulted in a 64-51 triumph over visiting Manchester on Wednesday evening at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
The victory was a blessing for DC, which gained sole possession of fourth place in the HCAC standings with a 6-7 conference mark out of an overall 7-13 record. Next up for the Lady Jackets is a trip to Mount St. Joseph Saturday for an HCAC rematch against a Lions squad they nipped in triple-overtime earlier in the season.
“They are one of the best offensive teams that we have to defend all year. They are tough to defend,” said Defiance head coach Allan King, Jr. of the upcoming trek to MSJ. “I wanted to give my players off a day tomorrow, but we’re gonna come in and still walk through their stuff because they’re tough to defend.
“It’s huge when you’re all muddled up like we are right now in the middle of the league to be able to get that win tonight,” he added. “But now that tonight’s over, we’ve got to get back to business Saturday. It can kind of give us some separation (in conference tournament standings) if can get a win there. Tonight kind of helps unseat it a little bit, but Saturday’s the next big test.”
Defiance passed Wednesday’s roundball exam with flying colors, posting a huge 50-30 rebounding advantage over the Lady Spartans while dishing 11 assists and committing just 14 turnovers.
“That’s huge as well,” said King of the numbers. “That’s two games in a row. If we can keep around that 14 (turnovers) number, we can win basketball games. Obviously, I’d love to be under 14, but that kind of seems to be our magic number.”
Following a strange first stanza in which the Yellow Jackets’ chilly 23.1 percent shooting from the field yielded just eight points and a one-point deficit by quarter’s end, the next 10 minutes brought offensive rhythm and several clutch contributions. Paced by senior Liz Martin, who canned eight of her 11 total points and drilled a pair of triples in the period, Defiance responded with 40 percent shooting while a one-sided 16-4 scoring margin resulted in a 24-13 lead heading into the locker room.
Martin’s scoring spree was topped only by 17 tallies from sophomore Taylor Day, who added nine rebounds to a night she also helped keep Manchester scoring threat Hannah Lindsey in check with just six points on the game with a challenged 1-of-8 night from the arc. Meanwhile, 6-1 freshman Josi Wolf bucketed 10 points while leading Defiance’s 19-9 offensive rebounding assault with four off the glass.
The Jackets also got key performances out of freshman point guard Nicole Sims and sophomore Nysha Speed. While Sims dished out four gives, Speed went off for 10 rebounds to lead DC in boards.
“Taylor Day was who we need Taylor Day to be tonight,” said King. “She defended the other team’s best perimeter player, and she got rebounds and 17 points based of her relentless effort. She got set up by Nicole Sims really nice quite a few times and by a few of our other guards.
“A Lot of people had really good games, but I just felt like Nicole Sims really had a coming-out party tonight because she was the reason that we got a lot of our shots,” he continued. “If we make a few more shots she probably has a few more assists, but she was getting people the ball consistently and making life really hard on (Manchester).”
Ice cold 23.1 percent shooting from the floor in the first half also made life tough on the Spartans, but not as rough as Defiance’s 21-13 third quarter rip that bumped its lead to 45-26 with 10 minutes remaining.
A 3-ball each out of Lindsey and sophomore Miranda Bieghler, who led the way for Manchester with 11 points while senior Nicole Weaver added 10, kept the Spartans in the hunt late in the game before a pair of Macy Miller buckets pulled them to within 51-45 with 2:44 left to play.
But the Yellow Jackets held off the Lady Spartans and held on for the win at the line. The Jackets, led by Day’s 8-of-10 overall and 6-of-8 down the stretch, combined for 17-of-22 as a team from the charity stripe.
“We got to the free throw line at the end on them having to foul us,” said King, whose Jackets finished the night with a 22-16 advantage in the paint and a 15-6 edge in second-chance points. “But the other reason we got to the free throw line was off of offensive rebounds, and that was huge. Those second possessions are huge when you don’t feel like you’re shooting it real well. It felt like we had a million of them.”
MANCHESTER (51) — Farris 6; Bieghler 11; Nash 4; Lindsey 6; Miller 7; Carder 0; Weaver 10; Fillmore 0; Walker 1; Shepherd 6. Totals 18-58 11-14 51.
DEFIANCE (64) — Sims 6; Day 17; Wolf 10; Steinbrunner 0; Speed 9; Pickens 2; Martin 11; Sparks 6; Criblez 0; Francis 0; Blanton 0; Harris 0; Townley 3. Totals 20-59 17-22 64.
Three-point goals: Manchester (4-27) — Weaver 2-7, Bieghler 1-5, Lindsey 1-8. Defiance (7-25) — Day 3-7, Martin 3-7, Townley 1-3. Rebounds: Manchester 30 (Lindsey 9), Defiance 50 (Speed 10). Turnovers: Manchester 8, Defiance 14.
Manchester 9 4 13 25 — 51
{span}Defiance 8 16 21 19 — 64{/span}
