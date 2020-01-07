Despite placing a trio in double digits on the score sheet, the Defiance College Lady Yellow Jackets succumbed to some serious Franklin College hustle on Saturday afternoon that dropped them a peg in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The Lady Grizzlies racked up 15 steals out of Defiance’s 26 turnovers, capitalizing on 29 points on miscues in a 77-64 win over the Lady Jackets to start the new year at the Karl H. Weaner Community Center.
Defiance College slipped to 3-8 with the setback while leveling off at 2-2 in the tight HCAC race.
“We weren’t really able to run offense all day,” said DC mentor Allan King, Jr., whose Jackets shot just 25 percent (7-of-28) in the first half before improving to 32.8 percent (19-of-58) by game’s end. “When we got half-court sets, we scored, but we didn’t get very many half-court sets. We had to really scramble and play out of our system, and any time you play out of system you hope people are going to be able to make some plays, but you rely too much on that. And if you see 26 turnovers and seven assists … we had 18 (assists) in the last game, and seven isn’t gonna get it done. And when you have 26 turnovers, it really isn’t gonna get it done.”
Led by senior Taylor McDaniel and the sophomore pair of guards Destinee Cross and Jessica Nix with three swipes each, the Grizzlies blanked DC 12-0 in fast-break points. Despite committing 23 miscues of their own, they outscored the Jackets 29-16 in points off of turnovers with an aggressive woman-to-woman defense that was heavily employed throughout the game.
It was more than enough to improve Franklin to 7-3 overall while remaining one of the HCAC frontrunners at 3-1.
“Our defense is what we rely on game to game,” said Franklin head coach Dana Haggenjos, who saw 11 of her 12 Lady Grizzlies find the hoop. “We weren’t great today defensively … I think we have another gear. We were kind of disengaged at some points, but I thought our on-ball defense was really good today and obviously came through for us down the stretch. And obviously, offensively, we had some people who hit shots.”
That happened almost exclusively in the paint throughout the first half, as the guest Grizzlies chewed up a 20-6 scoring advantage from close range while hitting just 1-of-4 (25 percent) from the perimeter and 4-of-5 (80 percent) from the stripe.
While Franklin junior and leading scorer Bayleigh Walker was held to just two points in the first half, 5-10 junior Isabella Ratliff came in off the bench for seven points alongside eight other Lady Grizzlies who made up for what Walker was being denied. Ratliff poured all of her points into a 16-9 first quarter that already had the visitors sitting on five steals in addition to a seven-point lead.
“We have a lot of people who are capable of scoring, so we don’t rely on one or two people. We have a lot of weapons coming off the bench and we don’t lose a lot when we go to our bench,” said Haggenjos. “If someone’s not playing well, it’s fine because we have somebody else who can step in in their place.”
Franklin continued to crank it up through the second period, rolling out to as much as a 29-13 lead when sophomore Amy Davis drilled one from the perimeter with 4:09 remaining before the break. But 5-8 Defiance sophomore Taylor Day came alive with a jumper 15 seconds later, sparking a 9-2 run alongside junior Kalyn Pickens off the bench that clipped the Franklin lead inside double digits at 31-22 at the half.
A half of enduring a Franklin defensive buzzsaw began to show when the Jackets took the floor for the third stanza, however.
Not only did Walker get her motor running with eight points, but the Grizzlies attacked the rim for 11-of-15 (73.3 percent) from the field while capitalizing on 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from the line drawing fouls on a weary Defiance defensive front. This all resulted in a 27-17 third quarter that pushed Franklin out to an unsurmountable 58-39 advantage that was too much for the Jackets to come back from despite winning the final 10 minutes.
“We had a lot of defensive breakdowns,” said King. “One of the hardest things about being a young team is the ups and downs, not only throughout a basketball season but throughout a game. One of the things, I think, is you get a little too high and a little too low instead of staying that flatline, and that’s kind of where we want to be. You can talk about it all you want until you get out into the pressure of a game, so it’s another learning experience with that.
“We had breakdowns, and some of those were compounded because they were back to back,” he added. “And I felt like in the second half, every time we clawed back into the game we gave up something easy. It’s too hard when you’re clawing back to give up easy buckets. You’ve got to play solid defense and get good stops, and we didn’t do that.”
Day and freshman Lexi Sparks turned in 11 points each while senior Liz Martin chipped in 10 and a flurry of second-half triples for Defiance, which will look to rebound on Wednesday against visiting HCAC rival Bluffton (8-3, 2-2 HCAC) at 6 p.m. This will be the first game of a double-dip that features the DC men against Bluffton in the nightcap.
“The positive is every time we play together, we get more experience playing,” said King. “Every game we get another chance to put it together. I have endgame in mind, I’m not worried about right now. We’re worried about getting better every single day. I saw us play hard and give good effort. Good effort with smart effort is always the best way, and we’re working on improving that smart effort.”
FRANKLIN (77) – Aycock 8; Cowart 7; Cross 4; McDaniel 8; Walker 18; Nibbs 3; Nix 5; Yant 4; Davis 5; Torrance 8; Ratliff 7; Ededuwa 0. Totals 30-61 14-19 77.
DEFIANCE (64) – Sims 3; Day 11; Wolf 2; Steinbrunner 3; Speed 2; Pickens 7; Martin 10; Sparks 11; Criblez 2; Francis 0; Harris 0; Carruthers 6; Townley 7. Totals 19-58 21-29 64.
Three-point goals: Franklin (3-7) — Torrance 2-2, Davis 1-2, Walker 0-2, Nibbs 0-1. Defiance (5-16) — Martin 3-5, Townley 1-3, Sparks 1-5, Day 0-3. Rebounds: Franklin 39 (Ratliff 7), Defiance 34 (Day 8). Turnovers: Franklin 23, Defiance 26.
Franklin 16 15 27 19 – 77
Defiance 9 13 17 25 – 64
