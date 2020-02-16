It wasn’t the way the Defiance College Lady Yellow Jackets would have liked to spend Senior Day and their final regular season game at the Karl H. Weaner Center on Saturday.
But while a 46-40 loss to the visiting Fightin’ Engineers from Rose-Hulman was what played out on the scoreboard, the Jackets’ third setback in as many games didn’t necessarily squash their HCAC tournament hopes.
Now standing with an overall record of 7-16, the Jackets’ 6-10 conference showing still has them hanging on in the lower realm of possible tournament hopefuls. And in order to be one of the six to crack the tourney barrier, DC will have to opportunities to do that with games at Bluffton University (12-11, 6-10 HCAC) and Franklin College (14-8, 10-6 HCAC) to wind down the final stretch.
Up against Rose-Hulman (6-17, 5-11 HCAC) – a squad in the HCAC cellar that desperately needed a win – the Yellow Jackets headed into Saturday’s tilt without offensive and defensive leader Taylor Day and 6-0 senior Danielle Carruthers, leaving the team scrambling to adjust on the planks.
“It’s disappointing … we’ve done that through the last two games,” said DC mentor Allan King, Jr of the final outcome. “You’ve got to earn an opportunity to be in the tournament, and we haven’t done that. We have two games to get it corrected. But you don’t get it corrected in the games, you get it corrected at practice and we’re gonna try to do that on Monday.”
The Yellow Jackets had very little answers for 6-0 Rose-Hulman freshman Nosa Igiehon, who double-doubled her way to 12 points and 12 rebounds while senior guard Hannah Woody finished with 10 points.
Igiehon’s boards came in equal parts offensive and defensive, leading the Engineers to a 41-32 rebounding edge that carried with it a 14-7 win off the offensive glass. Rose-Hulman also dominated the scoring inside, putting up a lofty 24-14 in the paint and a 20-9 margin via second chances.
“We came up with plays and did a good job defensively with most of (Defiance’s) things that they did,” said R-H head coach Jon Prevo. “We did what we had to do in the paint. We limited them to zero fast break points, and we’ve got to win those battles in the paint and second chance points.”
Defiance’s challenges also came through handling the ball, as the Yellow Jackets coughed it up 20 times via turnovers with nine in the first half.
It was a return to that struggle in the wake of a stretch of games that saw a much better ball-handling effort out of DC, and a 10-2 second quarter was the worst of it for the Jackets. Down just 15-14 after one, six turnovers in the second stanza led to the hosts suddenly down 25-16 at the intermission.
Defiance scored its only two points of the period on a pair of free throws by junior Kalyn Pickens, missing all 11 of its shot attempts as a team from the field.
“We don’t play four quarters,” said King. “As a coach, I’ve got to do better getting us to play four quarters. I don’t know what happened in the second quarter, to be honest with you. We just have those times where we go through long dry spells.
“We over-penetrated most of the day, which led to most of our turnovers,” he added. “They’re not even a pressuring team, we just drove right into people and committed turnovers. It comes with being young and not understanding and getting frustrated and not being able to see what you need to do next.”
The Yellow Jackets gained a little ground in the third, with a 3-pointer by freshman Nicole Sims starting off a 13-9 chapter that had Defiance back to within five at 34-29 with a quarter to play.
Freshman Bri Townley went long on a pair of triples in the third as the Jackets kept R-H in their sights, with the Paulding grad eventually turning in a team-high 11 points in front of nine by senior Liz Martin. Martin struck from long range with 8:34 left in the game, pulling DC to within 36-32, but Woody, Igiehon and freshman Desirae Webster teamed up for a 10-4 Rose-Hulman spurt polished off by a pair of Kahlan Jester free throws that put the game away with 29 ticks showing.
ROSE-HULMAN (46) — Wilson 3; Woody 10; Jester 2; Burnham 4; Igiehon 12; Webster 9; Barlow 6; Lewman 0. Totals 17-54 9-13 46.
DEFIANCE (40) — Sims 5; Martin 9; Wolf 2; Steinbrunner 0; Speed 3; Pickens 4; Sparks 4; Criblez 2; Francis 0; Carruthers 0; Townley 11. Totals 14-46 5-12 40.
Three-point goals: Rose-Hulman (3-11) — Woody 1-3, Webster 1-3, Wilson 1-4, Jester 0-1. Defiance (7-24) — Martin 3-6, Townley 3-8, Sims 1-2, Sparks 0-3, Steinbrunner 0-5. Rebounds: Rose-Hulman 41 (Igiehon 12), Defiance 32 (Steinbrunner 6). Turnovers: Rose-Hulman 18, Defiance 20.
Rose-Hulman 15 10 9 12 — 46
Defiance 14 2 13 11 — 40
