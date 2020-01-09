The Defiance College women’s basketball team bounced back from a disappointing setback Saturday against Franklin with an impressive showing against rival Bluffton on Wednesday, nipping the Beavers 55-50.
The victory, which boosts the Jackets to 3-2 in the HCAC standings (4-8 overall), was earned on the back of a key bench performance from freshman Lexie Sparks, who hit a pair of treys and led the Jackets with 13 points in 18 minutes off the pine, and a shutdown defensive effort.
DC held Bluffton (8-4, 2-3 HCAC) to a frigid 25 percent shooting from the field (15-of-60) as the Beavers saw leading scorers Brianna Gillig (16.1 ppg entering game) and TJ Mills (12.5 ppg) held to nine and 13 points, respectively, on a combined 6-of-27 shooting from the field.
The first period saw an early defensive struggle with Taylor Steinbrunner’s jumper marking the only points for either side over the game’s first three minutes total.
DC led by as much as six at two different points in the second period and Steinbrunner put the Jackets up 23-18 with 24 ticks until halftime before a steal from Abbie Parkins led to a foul and a pair of made free throws created a 23-20 halftime edge for the host Jackets.
Defiance then seized an early edge on layups from Nysha Speed and Taylor Day to create a seven-point cushion as Bluffton missed five straight shots. A Steinbrunner jumper made it a double-digit ballgame with 3:36 left in the third before Bluffton trimmed the lead to four with a short run midway through the fourth to cut the advantage to 44-40.
A pair of Nora Hemminger freebies gave Bluffton a shot at 51-48 with 2:53 left, but again the Jacket defense held pat and the Beavers only as close as two with 1:11 left as a bucket from Speed and a free throw from Kalyn Pickens sealed the deal.
Steinbrunner netted 11 points from her starting spot along with eight points and six boards from Day. Danielle Carruthers tallied nine points and six rebounds off the pine.
DC will face league-leading Transylvania (11-1, 5-0 HCAC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a conference road clash.
BLUFFTON (50) – Mills 13; Shardo 0; Brock 0; Gillig 9; Parkins 9; Henry 0; Zaborowski 0; Hemminger 13; Keesey 2; Saltzman 2; Case 2. Totals 15-60 17-18 50
DEFIANCE (55) – Sims 1; Day 8; Wolf 5; Steinbrunner 11; Speed 5; Pickens 1; Martin 0; Sparks 13; Criblez 0; Francis 0; Carruthers 9; Townley 2. Totals 20-47 12-17 55.
Three-point goals: Bluffton 3-16 (Mills 1-5, Gillig 1-2, Parkins 1-2, Shardo 0-3, Brock 0-2, Hemminger 0-2), Defiance 3-13 (Sparks 2-5, Steinbrunner 1-4, Sims 0-1, Day 0-1, Martin 0-1, Townley 0-1). Rebounds: Bluffton 33 (Parkins 10), Defiance 40 (Wolf 8). Turnovers: Bluffton 14, Defiance 25.
Bluffton 8 12 11 19 — 50
Defiance 11 12 17 15 — 55
