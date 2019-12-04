The plan wasn’t for Taylor Day. However, the sophomore from West Mansfield stepped up. Day knocked down a shot with 0.1 seconds left on the clock to lift the Defiance women’s basketball team to its first win of the season, a 56-54 thriller over Anderson that served as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener for both teams at the Weaner Center.
“When you draw it up, you want it to go in and you want no time on the clock,” Defiance coach Allan King said of the last play. “Those two things were pretty close. Outside of that, it was a player making a play. There is nothing better than giving the ball to a playmaker and letting her make a play.
“She was actually supposed to be a passer,” explained King. “We were going to use her as a decoy, but when it broke down, she took it to the basket. She did was she was supposed to do. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Anderson’s Hannah Hawkins got in the paint and scored with 25 seconds left to tie the game at 54. Defiance took a timeout, and from there the Yellow Jackets were able to run the clock all the way down.
From there, she was able to get free in the paint and used her best judgement to knock down the short game winner.
“Our drawn-up plan didn’t go as planned,” said the sophomore. “At the last second, I thought it was best for the team if I go for it.”
Defiance needed to come from four down in the last five minutes to get the win. Lauren Criblez hit a baseline jumper with 3:29 left to cut the lead in half, and the score stayed that way for another minute. Day was able to tie the game with 1:44 left, then Danielle Carruthers hit two big free throws with 1:11 left to send the Yellow Jackets ahead 54-52.
Defiance improved from the charity stripe. Carruthers finished 7 of 8 and the team ended 15 of 21.
“I told them we’re better free throw shooters,” said King, whose teams went 8 for 18 from the line against Ohio Northern. “The girls did a great job. Give them credit, they’ve been working on it on their own.”
The teams traded points in the entire third period. Defiance got the final three points on a free throw from Briana Townley (Paulding) and a score inside from Josi Wolf.
“I told the girls this was going to be a close one,” said King. “I kept telling them the same thing over and over. We’re ready for this moment. I think they believed and they played and it’s always good when it works out.”
The first half was a game of runs. Defiance took an early 9-2 lead, then Anderson tallied a quick six points. The Ravens closed the period on a 6-0 run, with Lexi Dellinger picking up the final four points, to lead 17-15 at the end of the period.
The Yellow Jackets had a tough time with Dellinger, who led all scorers with 25 points.
“We had a plan to stop them,” admitted King. “We wanted to do a little better job on Dellinger. Give her credit, she made plays. She knocked down shots. We held her to seven (points) in the second half. That was huge. Credit Kalyn Pickens for that.”
Defiance used a 7-0 run to pull within one at 25-24 with four minutes left in the half, however the Ravens closed the half on a 6-2 run to take a 31-26 lead into the halftime break.
Criblez and Taylor Steinbrunner came off the bench to lead the Yellow Jackets with 10 points each.
Defiance has less than 24 hours to enjoy the win. The Yellow Jackets turn around and head to Ohio Wesleyan for a Wednesday contest.
“We took a lot of time in the locker room because we went through a scouting report,” King said of the back-to-back games. “We’ve got to get some rest and get ready to go play another one.”
ANDERSON (54) – Dellinger 25; Ault 5; Hackler 0; Moore 6; Hawkins 9; Clemons 6; Anzel 0; Morris 3; Shipley 0. Totals 21-63 7-8 54.
DEFIANCE (56) – Pickens 4; Day 9; Wolf 8; Speed 3; Carruthers 7; Sims 1; Martin 3; Criblez 10; Francis 0; Steinbrunner 10; Blanton 0; Townley 1. Totals 19-55 15-21 56.
Three-point goals: Anderson – Dellinger 3, Ault, Morris. Defiance – Speed, Martin, Steinbrunner. Rebounds: Anderson 36 (Moore 7), Defiance 46 (Carruthers 11). Turnovers: Anderson 8, Defiance 15.
Anderson 17 14 15 8 – 54
Defiance 15 11 16 14 — 56
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.