Defiance College’s Taylor Day, a sophomore guard, was named Honorable Mention All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the 2019-20 women’s basketball season. Day was the lone representative from Defiance on the All-HCAC teams after a vote of the conference’s head coaches.
This past season, Day was the Yellow Jackets’ top scorer with 9.1 points a contest and also led the squad in total points (218), field goals made (72), and steals (35). She tallied 118 boards on the season, with 4.9 rebounds an outing. In 24 games, the Richwood North Union product shot 72.2 percent (57 of 79) at the free-throw line. She scored in double figures 10 times, including a career-high 20 point against St. Mary’s.
Defiance finished the 2019-20 season 7-18 overall and 6-12 in conference play, tying for seventh place, with a squad consisting of two seniors, one junior, six sophomores, and ten freshmen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.