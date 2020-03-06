DC

Defiance College’s Taylor Day (right) drives past a Bluffton defender during HCAC action. The DC sophomore guard was named an honorable mention all-HCAC performer after leading the Jackets in points and steals this season.

 Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Defiance College’s Taylor Day, a sophomore guard, was named Honorable Mention All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the 2019-20 women’s basketball season. Day was the lone representative from Defiance on the All-HCAC teams after a vote of the conference’s head coaches.

This past season, Day was the Yellow Jackets’ top scorer with 9.1 points a contest and also led the squad in total points (218), field goals made (72), and steals (35). She tallied 118 boards on the season, with 4.9 rebounds an outing. In 24 games, the Richwood North Union product shot 72.2 percent (57 of 79) at the free-throw line. She scored in double figures 10 times, including a career-high 20 point against St. Mary’s.

Defiance finished the 2019-20 season 7-18 overall and 6-12 in conference play, tying for seventh place, with a squad consisting of two seniors, one junior, six sophomores, and ten freshmen.

Load comments