HIRAM — Defiance fell to 2-6 on the season in women’s hoops action on Monday, coming up short against Hiram College, 77-62.
The Jackets trailed just 25-18 after the first quarter but were outscored 33-23 in the second and third periods to dig a hole too deep to overcome.
Cold shooting plagued the Yellow Jackets to the tune of 39.7 percent from the field (25-of-63), including 2-of-12 from long range.
Taylor Day tallied 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting for DC while Josi Wolf added eight points and six boards.
Defiance will return to the court on Wednesday with a trip to Adrian before finishing out the 2019 schedule on Saturday with a 1 p.m. home tipoff against Kalamazoo.
DEFIANCE (62) — Day 19; Wolf 8; Speed 7; Pickens 5; Steinbrunner 5; Townley 5; Sims 4; Carruthers 4; Roberts 2; Criblez 2; Martin 1; Sparks 0; Francis 0; Blanton 0; Harris 0; Gilliam 0. Totals 25-63 10-16 62.
HIRAM (77) — Wright 27; Thompson 16; Branch 10; Cameron 6; Cain 6; Conroy 5; Maraia 3; Baldwin 2; Holzman 2; Woodworth 0; Bright 0. Totals 31-57 8-11 77.
Three-point goals: Defiance 2-12 (Steinbrunner, Townley), Hiram 7-20 (Thompson 2, Wright, Branch, Cain, Conroy). Rebounds: Defiance 37 (Wolf 6), Hiram 29 (Wright 6). Turnovers: Defiance 19, Hiram 17.
Defiance 18 10 13 21 — 62
Hiram 25 13 20 19 — 77
