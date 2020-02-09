CINCINNATI — The Defiance College women's basketball team traveled to Mount St. Joseph University for a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets fell short as the Lions held on for a 62-60 conference victory.
The Purple and Gold came alive in the second half, after a tough second quarter. Defiance outscored MSJ in the third quarter to cut the deficit to eight points. In the final period of action, the Yellow Jackets tied the game at 58-58 from a layup by Josi Wolf with just under two minutes to play.
The sides continued to battle, and a pair of made free throws from Nicole Sims put Defiance within one point (61-60) with ten seconds left on the clock.
A late free throw from the Lions, however, was enough to hand MSJ a conference victory.
Defiance was led by sophomore Taylor Day with a team-high 16 points and five rebounds, while Wolf added 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Getting in on the action was freshman Taylor Steinbrunner, who finished the night with 13 points and four assists.
"Josi Wolf really kept us going in the first half and had a very excellent game with 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting," said Defiance Head Coach Allan King, Jr. "Taylor Day also played very well in the second half after being in foul trouble most of the first half."
As a unit, Defiance was held to 35.7 percent (24-64) from the field and 32 percent (8-25) from behind the arch. The Yellow Jackets grabbed forty-five boards compared to Lion's thirty-three, and the Defiance defense forced MSJ to eleven turnovers.
"I was proud of our team, " King said. "We battled hard, and unfortunately, we just came up a little short in the end."
Paulding grad and DC freshman Briana Townley tallied four points and four boards in 14 minutes.
The Purple and Gold fall to 7-14 on the season and 6-8 in conference play. Defiance will return to action Wednesday as they travel to Earlham College for a 7:30 pm tip-off.
DEFIANCE (60) - Wolf 14; Sims 7; Day 16; Steinbrunner 13; Speed 1; Pickens 0; Martin 3; Sparks 2; Criblez 0; Francis 0; Townley 4. Totals 24-64 4-10 60.
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (62) - Scott 12; Huff 10; Haberty 23; Fair-Harris 0; Jansen 5; Marcum 7; Daulton 2; Schoolfield 0; McCool 2; Moody 1. Totals 22-55 9-12.
Three-point goals: Defiance 8-25 (Day 3-4, Steinbrunner 3-10, Sims 1-2, Martin 1-4), Mount St. Joseph 9-28 (Scott 4-5, Haberthy 4-14, Marcum 1-3). Rebounds: Defiance 45 (Wolf, Day 5), Mount St. Joseph 33 (Huff 10). Turnovers: Defiance 14, Mount St. Joseph 11.
Defiance 17 5 14 24 - 60
Mount St. Joseph 11 20 13 18 - 62
