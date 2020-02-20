BLUFFTON — In a matchup of two of the four teams at 6-10 in the HCAC standings battling for the three spots in the conference tournament, Bluffton dealt Defiance a key setback in the race for the postseason, downing the rival Yellow Jackets 75-67 on Wednesday at the Sommer Center.
An 11-10 ballgame early in the first period turned into a commanding 23-10 Bluffton lead after one quarter and proved to be too large a hole for the Jackets (7-17, 6-11 HCAC) to dig out from in the team’s fourth consecutive setback.
Down by 10 at the half, a Taylor Steinbrunner trey got things back to single digits to start the second half and, following baskets from both sides, Bluffton worked to get separation with a 14-point lead late in the third stanza.
Nora Hemminger came up with a key triple at the third-quarter buzzer for Bluffton (13-11, 7-10 HCAC) after Kalyn Pickens converted a pair of free throws for DC with 17 ticks left. Hemminger’s trey turned an eight-point lead to a 60-49 Beaver advantage entering the game’s final 10 minutes.
A late rally, however, did provide hope for the Purple and Gold. Hemminger converted a pair of free throws with 6:17 left in regulation but DC’s Lexie Sparks converted a layup to trim the deficit to six.
Back-to-back offensive rebounds from the Jackets set up an opportunity for Paulding grad and Jacket freshman Briana Townley, who drained a 3-pointer to halve the deficit and make it a one-possession game at 65-62 with 4:29 left in the contest.
Hemminger again came up clutch for the Beavers with a layup to keep the advantage at two possessions with 2:49 remaining and Defiance got no closer.
With Taylor Day back in the lineup after the Jackets fell to Rose-Hulman on Saturday, the sophomore guard tallied 10 points and two rebounds while Nicole Sims paced DC with 11 points and five assists before fouling out. Townley added 10 points and a team-best eight rebounds.
Brianna Gillig led the Beavers with a monster night of 20 points and 12 rebounds while Hemminger and TJ Mills added 15 and 12 markers, respectively.
The Jackets will wrap up the regular season at Franklin (14-8, 10-6 HCAC) and likely be scoreboard-watching at the results of Bluffton’s matchup with league-leading Transylvania and Earlham’s contest with Manchester in hopes of snaring a spot in the HCAC Tournament.
DEFIANCE (67) — Sims 11; Day 10; Wolf 6; Steinbrunner 5; Speed 6; Pickens 9; Martin 3; Sparks 7; Criblez 0; Francis 0; Townley 10. Totals 23-48 14-19 67.
BLUFFTON (75) — Mills 12; Gillig 20; Hemminger 15; Parkins 5; Keesey 2; Henry 0; Shardo 6; Brock 9; Smith 0; Saltzman 6. Totals 24-58 18-23 75.
Three-point goals: Defiance 7-15 (Day 2-2, Townley 2-2, Sims 1-2, Martin 1-2, Steinbrunner 1-4), Bluffton 9-27 (Mills 2-5, Brock 2-5, Shardo 2-7, Parkins 1-2, Gillig 1-3, Hemminger 1-3). Rebounds: Defiance 30 (Townley 8), Bluffton 35 (Gillig 12). Turnovers: Defiance 14, Bluffton 3.
Defiance 10 20 19 18 — 67
Bluffton 23 17 20 15 — 75
