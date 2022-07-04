TORONTO, Canada — Bryan graduate Matt Wisler got the start against the Toronto Blue Jays in what amounted to be a bullpen game for the Rays.
It ended up being a 4-1 loss to their in division rivals but Wisler got the game started off right on the mound as he threw 14 pitches, walked George Springer, got Bo Bichette to ground into a double play and then struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to end the inning.
His ERA now sits at 2.75 for the season.
Art Warren surrenders two runs against the Braves
CINCINNATI — Napleon's Art Warren gave up just one hit but surrendered two earned runs in 1.1 innings of work against the defending world champion Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
The game ended in a 4-1 loss for the Reds.
Warren came in for the fifth inning and set William Contreras, Guillermo Heredia and Orlando Arcia down in order before coming back on in the sixth.
He got Michael Harris II to ground out but that was the last out he'd get as he walked Ronald Acuña and gave up a single to Dansby Swanson before coming out of the game. Acuña and Swanson came around to score later in the inning.
Despite the two runs, Warren keeps his ERA under seven for the season at 6.91.
Willeman throws three times in four days
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Napoleon graduate Zach Willeman was put to work over the last four days as he saw an outing on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.
The first outing came on Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota as he came in during the sixth inning and managed to get five outs on the way to a 10-0 win over the Saints.
He surrendered just one hit, a walk and struck out two in the 1.2 innings of work.
His outing on Saturday against the Saints wasn't as uneventful as he came in d8ring the seventh inning with his team leading 7-2 and was only able to get one out.
He gave up two hits, two earned, walked one and managed no strikeouts in the outing. The bullpen slammed the door shut for Omaha the rest of the way however, as they won 6-4.
He redeemed himself on Sunday however as he threw a scoreless seventh in a cleanup role of a 10-2 loss to the Saints.
He allowed one baserunner but no hits and no runs. His ERA sits at 4.63 on the season after the two outings.
