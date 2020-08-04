MINNEAPOLIS — Bryan graduate Matt Wisler was part of a masterful bullpen effort by the American League Central Division-leading Minnesota Twins Sunday, helping stifle the Cleveland Indians in a 3-1 victory.
Wisler, making his first appearance since July 26, pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless ball for the 7-2 Twins. The 27-year-old righthander threw 14 of his 22 pitches for strikes, striking out one while issuing a walk with no runs or hits allowed.
The five-man Minnesota bullpen effort backed up two innings from starter Tyler Clippard with seven frames of two-hit ball, including goose-eggs over the last five innings.
Wisler is yet to give up a run in three outings for Minnesota this season, owning seven strikeouts, two hits allowed and four walks in 3.2 innings pitched.
